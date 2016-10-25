Farm Aid
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Kojima and Sony Need Each Other
Dec 29, 2015 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Farm Aid’s 25th anniversary lineup pairs perennial headliners Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews (all of whom serve on the Farm Aid board of directors) with artists including Jeff Tweedy, Kenny Chesney, Jason Mraz more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Farm Aid’s Changing Crusade
Those alliances are part of the reason Farm Aid chose Milwaukee for its 25th anniversary concert, Fahy says. Another deciding factor was the size and convenience of Miller Park, with its retractable roof in case of rain. The stadium allows ... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Upcoming Events for Local Foodies
The number of foodie events scheduled throughout August and September are a pretty good indication that the “eat local” message has hit home. To add an exclamation point to the end, Farm Aid has chosen Milwaukee for their 25th anniversary concert .. more
Aug 19, 2010 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Jeff Tweedy, Band of Horses, Norah Jones Will Play Farm Aid
Organizers this morning announced the complete lineup for Farm Aid's 25th anniversary concert at Miller Park this year on Saturday, Oct. 2. In addition to previously announced mainstays Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews,.. more
Aug 11, 2010 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson to Play Milwaukee's Farm Aid
Farm Aid organizers appeared at Miller Park this morning to unveil the details for the event's 25th anniversary concert at the ballpark on Oct. 2, the benefit concert's first time in Milwaukee and at a Major League Baseball stadium. As expected, W.. more
Aug 2, 2010 4:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sushi Galore
Despitenumerous restaurant closings, new options are still arriving forMilwaukee diners. Kiku, which means “chrysanthemum” in Japanese, openedits doors in January. Having operated restaura,Dining Out more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
Spicy Fried Chicken Livers
I know, at first glance this recipe doesn't sound very glamorous, but sometimes you come across a recipe totally by accident. I had just put a chicken in the oven to bake and I was thinking "what am I going,Just Cook It more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink
These Arms Are Snakes w/ Darker My Love
It’s a small but welcome twist to the standard post-hardcore formula: the pump organ, which adds an ominous gurgle to These Arms Are Snakes’ searing, clenched-jaw screeds. The Seattle group toned down some of the mathy artiness on their lat... more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee