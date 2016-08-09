Farmers Market
The Downside of Farmers Markets?
Ari LeVaux examines trends in farmers market attendance, purchasing choices, and available items and services. more
Aug 9, 2016
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Announces Grand Opening of Milwaukee Store
Midwestspecialty retailer Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will open its first Wisconsinstore in Milwaukee’s North End (470 E Pleasant Street) on Wednesday, June 8.On Tuesday, June7, the store will hold a ribbon cutting and firki.. more
May 27, 2016
Farmers Market to Launch in Enderis Park
A new farmers market is set to launch Sunday, June 19 atEnderis Park. The market will feature fresh fruits and vegetables alongwith locally made foods and beverages. It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to2 p.m. through Sept. 25.“The.. more
Apr 7, 2016
Farmers Markets of Milwaukee
As the summer season comes upon us, local farmers markets elevate our collective expectations of what fresh means. more
May 20, 2015
Saturdays Are For Health at the East Side Market
Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp.. more
Jun 4, 2014
American Fitness Index Gives Milwaukee High Marks for Its Bikability and Farmers Markets
The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w.. more
May 30, 2014
Mitchell Continues Its Leather Legacy
If you ask, you’ll find that Milwaukee abounds with compelling immigrant histories. Many people are eager to share stories of how they or their ancestors came to live in Milwaukee, as well as what the city was like and how it treated them w... more
Nov 3, 2010
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Oct 21, 2010
Among the more traditional of the modern garage-rock revivalists, leaning less on psychedelic touches than cohorts like the Black Lips, instead preferring to draw from the same classic R&B tempos that inspired the British Invasion bands more
Apr 1, 2010
Wii Can’t Stand It!
For those freaks in the world who are actually athletically talented, sports injuries are a common occurrence. If you get on the field, you are going to get hurt. There’s no crying in baseball. But for the rest of the population who would r... more
Mar 31, 2010
The Glory of the Grain Exchange
It’s amazing what kinds of treasure can be discovered beneath a few coats of paint and a dropped ceiling. Milwaukee is home to many once-magnificent temples to commerce that faded in significance over the years, were later outfitted to fulf... more
Mar 30, 2010
Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food
More than 1,000 people attended the annual Local Food and Farmer Open House last year (formerly the "CSA Open House"), a good indication that the local food movement is on the rise here in Milwaukee. The event is a one-stop-shop for meeting local .. more
Mar 11, 2010
A dialogue between a relentless young woman and a famous, reclusive author plays out in en Roses in December. ,Theater more
Dec 30, 2008