RSS

Farms In Trouble

12597161474b15be33efb98.jpg.jpe

Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

"It's been doing really well out of state," Zack Pieper of Farms in Trouble says The Gas Station Soundtrack. ,Local Music more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES