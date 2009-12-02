RSS
Farms In Trouble
This Week in Milwaukee
Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Farms in Trouble’s Mid-Fi Sound
"It's been doing really well out of state," Zack Pieper of Farms in Trouble says The Gas Station Soundtrack. ,Local Music more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!