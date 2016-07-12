Farrar Straus & Giroux
Looking Back on America’s Past
Part two of Roger Daniels’ magisterial examination of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, Franklin D. Roosevelt: The War Years, 1939-1945, recounts a familiar story. FDR cautiously inched the U.S. toward World War II by supporting the Weste... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
By “Invitation Only
Whenthe father of current North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, decidedto upgrade his country’s film industry, he decided to recruit the best. But ratherthan place an ad in the trade papers or invite prospects for .. more
May 6, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Art of the Publisher (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Roberto Calasso
Roberto Calasso’s The Art of the Publisher is not a how-to book but an elegant set of essays that ponder the history of book publishing (he gives high honors to Italy’s contributions), the balance between art and accessibility in a commerci... more
Mar 29, 2016 1:53 PM David Luhrssen Books
Two Brothers on Parallel Paths
Kurt Vonnegut and his brother Bernard grew up believing in the utopia science would create. Ginger Strand’s The Brothers Vonnegut: Science and Fiction in the House of Magic (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) looks at the parallel paths taken by Be... more
Mar 29, 2016 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
Near and Distant Neighbors: A New History of Soviet Intelligence (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Jonathan Haslam
Despite his palpable contempt for Russia and its culture, Princeton history professor Jonathan Haslam delivers an account of Soviet secret services in Near and Distant Neighbors: A New History of Soviet Intelligence that is well documented ... more
Mar 15, 2016 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
Book Review: The Other Paris (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Luc Sante
With The Other Paris, Luc Sante writes a history of the shadow side of the City of Light—and regrets the success of urban planners, moralizers and busy bodies in driving the shadows away. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Submission (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
The anxiety over a Muslim “takeover” of a Western country is only a red herring in Michel Houellebecq’s latest novel. The real topic by this controversial, impolite French author is the emoti,Books more
Feb 4, 2016 9:43 AM David Luhrssen Books
Reading About the Big Screen
When Iwant to read about film, I’ll read anything handy by David Thomson. His booksare bulky, hard to miss on any shelf for their heft, highly opinionated andusually good for a little serendipity. Open any page of "Have Y.. more
Nov 28, 2013 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tombstone: The Great Chinese Famine 1958-1962 (Farrar, Straus, Giroux), by Yang Jisheng
Chairman Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” was a jump off the cliff. The ambitious, brutally implemented scheme by the Communist leader to reorganize Chinese society on utopian lines triggered a famine that claimed an estimated 36 more
Feb 13, 2013 5:32 PM David Luhrssen Books
From Big Screen to Small
DavidThomson is among the preeminent film critics of our time. The Britishexpatriate, living in San Francisco, has written several big doorstopper bookson movie history. His latest, The Big Screen: The Story of the Movies (Farrar,.. more
Dec 11, 2012 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fragments of Marilyn
MarilynMonroe was a Gemini, psychologically as well as astrologically. She took to herditsy, sexy Hollywood image like a kitten to cream, and yet she took college coursesin history and art and was an avid devourer of literature, classic andco.. more
Nov 12, 2012 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Subdudes
On their second Katrina-anniversary-timed album in four years, last year’s Flower Petals , New Orleans’ R&B-tinged roots-rockers The Subdudes continue to explore a water-themed, working-class-sympathetic, minimal-pop take on their more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Piggsville Revisited
Joe andMary Hutterer opened the Valley Inn in the 1950s and it is the only business ofits kind that remains in the neighborhood.Jim, the oldest of their five children, took over the business in 1996. Until afew years ago, the menu consisted... more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Rose Didier Dining Preview 2 Comments
Milwaukee's Most Trusted Public Official
Runners-up:Sen. Russ Feingold, County Executive Scott Walker,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009