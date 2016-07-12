Farrar Straus & Giroux

RSS

Part two of Roger Daniels’ magisterial examination of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, Franklin D. Roosevelt: The War Years, 1939-1945, recounts a familiar story. FDR cautiously inched the U.S. toward World War II by supporting the Weste... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:50 PM Books

Whenthe father of current North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, decidedto upgrade his country’s film industry, he decided to recruit the best. But ratherthan place an ad in the trade papers or invite prospects for .. more

May 6, 2016 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

Roberto Calasso’s The Art of the Publisher is not a how-to book but an elegant set of essays that ponder the history of book publishing (he gives high honors to Italy’s contributions), the balance between art and accessibility in a commerci... more

Mar 29, 2016 1:53 PM Books

Kurt Vonnegut and his brother Bernard grew up believing in the utopia science would create. Ginger Strand’s The Brothers Vonnegut: Science and Fiction in the House of Magic (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) looks at the parallel paths taken by Be... more

Mar 29, 2016 1:48 PM Books

Despite his palpable contempt for Russia and its culture, Princeton history professor Jonathan Haslam delivers an account of Soviet secret services in Near and Distant Neighbors: A New History of Soviet Intelligence that is well documented ... more

Mar 15, 2016 1:44 PM Books

With The Other Paris, Luc Sante writes a history of the shadow side of the City of Light—and regrets the success of urban planners, moralizers and busy bodies in driving the shadows away. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:11 PM Books

The anxiety over a Muslim “takeover” of a Western country is only a red herring in Michel Houellebecq’s latest novel. The real topic by this controversial, impolite French author is the emoti,Books more

Feb 4, 2016 9:43 AM Books

 When Iwant to read about film, I’ll read anything handy by David Thomson. His booksare bulky, hard to miss on any shelf for their heft, highly opinionated andusually good for a little serendipity. Open any page of "Have Y.. more

Nov 28, 2013 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

Chairman Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” was a jump off the cliff. The ambitious, brutally implemented scheme by the Communist leader to reorganize Chinese society on utopian lines triggered a famine that claimed an estimated 36 more

Feb 13, 2013 5:32 PM Books

 DavidThomson is among the preeminent film critics of our time. The Britishexpatriate, living in San Francisco, has written several big doorstopper bookson movie history. His latest, The Big Screen: The Story of the Movies (Farrar,.. more

Dec 11, 2012 2:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

 MarilynMonroe was a Gemini, psychologically as well as astrologically. She took to herditsy, sexy Hollywood image like a kitten to cream, and yet she took college coursesin history and art and was an avid devourer of literature, classic andco.. more

Nov 12, 2012 8:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

On their second Katrina-anniversary-timed album in four years, last year’s Flower Petals , New Orleans’ R&B-tinged roots-rockers The Subdudes continue to explore a water-themed, working-class-sympathetic, minimal-pop take on their more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more

Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Joe andMary Hutterer opened the Valley Inn in the 1950s and it is the only business ofits kind that remains in the neighborhood.Jim, the oldest of their five children, took over the business in 1996. Until afew years ago, the menu consisted... more

Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Runners-up:Sen. Russ Feingold, County Executive Scott Walker,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

