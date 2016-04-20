Fashion Show
Mount Mary CREO Fashion Show Takes the Stage May 6
Students fromMount Mary’s School of Arts & Design fashion design program are bringingtheir creations to the runway Friday, May 6 at CREO 2016. The fashionproduction is organized and executed by fashion design and merchandisemanagement.. more
Apr 20, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Don Juan On A Small Stage
I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fa.. more
Apr 20, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Swooning for the Rich
The cruelest irony would be for Sen. Russ Feingold, a progressive populist in the mold of Wisconsin icon Robert La Follette, to be defeated by a millionaire businessman in the mold of Fighting Bob’s rapacious, robber-baron enemies.A lot of ... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 24 Comments
Honk In Waukesha
In the early ‘90’s, the British musical team of Anthony Drewe and Geroge Stiles opened Honk!a children’s musical theatre adaptation of Hans Christen Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling. The musical amplifies the tale’s message of tolerance in a two-ac.. more
Jul 14, 2010 1:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shooter Jennings
Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line —but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Elusive Parallelograms w/ Kid, You’ll Move Mountains
In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, t... more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee