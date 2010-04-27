RSS

Fat Abbey

Even if you can't muster much enthusiasm for Brother Ali, there's still a good reason to check out the Rhymesayers rapper's show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday: opener Fashawn. The 21-year-old Fresno rapper is coming off of a breakthrough.. more

Apr 27, 2010 5:50 PM On Music

My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the  supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Former Blender writer Jonah Weiner has a worthwhile piece on Slate today about the death of the music magazine, postulating about what's caused pubs like Rolling Stone and Spin to downsize so much in recent months. He avoids talking about some of .. more

Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

Meet the Shepherd Express legend, Art Kumbalek, on Thursday (Oct. 30) at Fat Abbey, 6pm. Have you met the street teamers yet? Well, they will be accompanying Art Kumbalek at this event, handing out free stuff as usua,Promotions more

Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions 1 Comments

TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

A relatively new addition to the Water Street drinking and dining district, the Fat Abbey The Coral Sea ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

