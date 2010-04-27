Fat Abbey
Fresno Rapper Fashawn Opens For Brother Ali Saturday
Even if you can't muster much enthusiasm for Brother Ali, there's still a good reason to check out the Rhymesayers rapper's show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday: opener Fashawn. The 21-year-old Fresno rapper is coming off of a breakthrough.. more
Apr 27, 2010 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lollapalooza 2009 Wrap-Up
My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Death of the Music Magazine
Former Blender writer Jonah Weiner has a worthwhile piece on Slate today about the death of the music magazine, postulating about what's caused pubs like Rolling Stone and Spin to downsize so much in recent months. He avoids talking about some of .. more
Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interview: Jennifer Angus Designs Walls of Insects
Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Quote of the Week
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Art Kumbalek Election Express (10/30)
Meet the Shepherd Express legend, Art Kumbalek, on Thursday (Oct. 30) at Fat Abbey, 6pm. Have you met the street teamers yet? Well, they will be accompanying Art Kumbalek at this event, handing out free stuff as usua,Promotions more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments
Short Orders (Cafe Centraal)
TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Northern Room
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beers Aplenty
Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview