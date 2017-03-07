RSS

Fat Wreck Chords

musicgateway_directhit_(byjessicakaminski).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

WMSE is keeping its recent tradition of exclusive Record Store Day releases alive. For the third year in a row, the station will release a 7-inch, this time from local pop-punk enthusiasts Direct Hit! The band's Live From WMSE single will feature .. more

Mar 7, 2017 8:08 PM On Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Music Feature

blogimage13532.jpe

A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES