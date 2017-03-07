Fat Wreck Chords
WMSE Will Release an Exclusive Direct Hit! 7-inch on Record Store Day
WMSE is keeping its recent tradition of exclusive Record Store Day releases alive. For the third year in a row, the station will release a 7-inch, this time from local pop-punk enthusiasts Direct Hit! The band's Live From WMSE single will feature .. more
Mar 7, 2017 8:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Direct Hit Make Their Fat Wreck Chords Debut
Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee