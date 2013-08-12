Father Phoenix
Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more
Aug 12, 2013
Rite of Spring
The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more
May 12, 2013
Windfall Looking to Cast For OMNIUM GATHERUM
Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more
Jun 23, 2011
Square: MGAC Hosts a Stage Pornography
New shows continue to roll through Milwaukee stages this season. The latest is Ken Morgan’s Square, A Stage Pornography. The independently-produced show stars Joshua Devitt (Corpus Christi) as Thomas Pankrantz—a man who remains a college jock y.. more
Apr 10, 2011
An Easily Overlooked Streetcar
Being really strange, new and novel, Youngblood Theatre’s Spirits To Enforce (which opens next week) has been foremost in my mind going into this month, but there are a number of really good plays that have opened in addition to it. Next Act’s Th.. more
Apr 15, 2010
This Week in Milwaukee
FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more
Dec 17, 2009
Spotlight: Milwaukee Music
Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more
Jun 24, 2009
The 2009 Cascio Groove Garage
Here it is! We are very pleased to announce the 2009 Cascio Groove Garage lineup with our partners Casico Interstate Music and 91.7 WMSE. more
May 14, 2009
Wish List for the State Budget, Part 1
There are still a whole lot of unknowns right now as Gov. Jim Doyle attempts to craft a state budget that will correct a $5.4 billion deficit and take advantage of some amount of federal stimulus funds. Doyle is slated to give his budget addr.. more
Feb 11, 2009
The Championship & Father Phoenix
The Championship and Father Phoenix are two of the more popular offerings from Milwaukee’s music scene, but aside from that, they don’t have too much in common. The Championship specialize in m,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2009
KT's Universal Love Band
How do you define "universal love"? For Milwaukee veteran KT Rusch it means a number of things. First off, it's the name of the band in which she and her band mates mix various reggae and Niger,CD Reviews more
Nov 17, 2008
Red Knife Lottery
On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder So Much Drama ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008
Novel, Father Phoenix and Other Local Favorites
The Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage sponsored by the Shepherd Express and WMSE, gets loud for the day with sets from many of the city’s finest punk and hardcore bands, including Novel (3:45 p.m.), Father Phoenix (4:30 p.m.), Re... more
Jul 3, 2008
A Stage of Their Own
Summerfest haslong prided itself on being the world’s largest music festival, pullingin hundreds of performers from around the globe. But while localmusicians have always had a place on the festival’s crowded lineup, itwas only last year that the... more
Jun 25, 2008
The irony Gableman's attack ads
Republican Supreme Court candidate Michael Gableman has been runningattacks against Justice Louis Butler for the Supreme Court’s decisionin State v. Richard Brown, 2005 WI 29. Inthe Brown case, the majority of the Supreme Court decide.. more
Feb 28, 2008
Father Phoenix
One of Milwaukee’s finest punk bands, Father Phoenix has kept a low profile for much The Bucket List, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2008
Halloween and the Case for Cover Bands
“Milwaukee is a cover band city,” countless local bands have fumed. It’s a complaint I could never sympathize with, one that seems to stem from resentment more than anything else. There’s a perception that cover bands steal opportunities from “rea.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music