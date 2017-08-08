The Fatty Acids
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
The Fatty Acids Piece Together Another Statement
The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Fatty Acids Share New Tracks From Their Upcoming Album "Dogs of Entertainment"
A new Fatty Acids album is always something to get excited about, since you never have a clear sense of what to expect from the band. Next month the Milwaukee band will release its fourth album, Dogs of Entertainment , their follow-up to 2013’s ca.. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:52 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sat. Nite Duets w/ The Rockbirds (From Rockford) @ High Dive
Crowds spilled onto the street for High Dive’s grand opening party featuring the Sat. Nite Duets and a high-concept Fatty Acids side project. more
Aug 24, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Opening With Boeing-Boeing
Breadfest Aims for Inclusivity in its Third Year
The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The Flaming Lips w/ The Fatty Acids @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
Even technical difficulties and a "computer blowup" couldn't stop The Flaming Lips from delivering their usual thrills Saturday night. more
Jun 29, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Jaill Open a New Chapter with ‘Brain Cream’
Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Platinum Boys' Hangover-Free Debut, "Future Hits"
Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more
Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Download January's Local Coverage Concert
Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more
Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Cavewives Dole Out Irony-Free Blues Epics on "Be The Dog"
There’s no shortage of Milwaukee bands right now piling their songs high with twisty, nutty arrangements and wild tempo shifts, though many of these bands are working with, if not quite a tongue in cheek, then at the very least a firm smirk. The C.. more
Jan 6, 2015 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert
Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 18-24
The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more
Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 31-August 6
Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more
Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mitten Fest w/ The Fatty Acids, Whips, Midwest Death Rattle and Heavy Hand @ Burnhearts
The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The Fatty Acids w/ Fable & the World Flat and Dogs in Ecstasy @ Cactus Club
For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more
Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Faux Fir Go Global on ‘Fashionable Life’
By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more
Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Tyler Maas Local Music