The Fatty Acids

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Music Feature

A new Fatty Acids album is always something to get excited about, since you never have a clear sense of what to expect from the band. Next month the Milwaukee band will release its fourth album, Dogs of Entertainment , their follow-up to 2013’s ca.. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:52 PM On Music

Photo credit: Maggie Vaughn

Crowds spilled onto the street for High Dive’s grand opening party featuring the Sat. Nite Duets and a high-concept Fatty Acids side project. more

Aug 24, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Local Music

Photo credit: George Salisbury

Even technical difficulties and a "computer blowup" couldn't stop The Flaming Lips from delivering their usual thrills Saturday night. more

Jun 29, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Matt Plain

Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more

Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

There’s no shortage of Milwaukee bands right now piling their songs high with twisty, nutty arrangements and wild tempo shifts, though many of these bands are working with, if not quite a tongue in cheek, then at the very least a firm smirk. The C.. more

Jan 6, 2015 10:00 PM On Music

Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM On Music

The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more

Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more

Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more

Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more

Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Concert Reviews

For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more

Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Concert Reviews

Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more

Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Music Feature

By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more

Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Local Music

