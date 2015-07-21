The Fault Is In Our Stars
Film Clips 7.21.15
Pixels concerns an ’80s video game champion joining forces with others to fight off an extraterrestrial invasion. The aliens view film footage from a gamers competition for Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Centipede as a threat to their race. The f... more
Jul 21, 2015 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Fault in Our Stars
Adapted from the popular young adult novel by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars depicts the struggles of more
Jun 10, 2014 1:26 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 5
Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips