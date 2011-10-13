Faust: An Evening At The Mephist
The Stages Are Everywhere: Alchemist's FAUST
The Alchemist Theatre’s annual Autumnal shows have been a lot of fu over the years. Playwright Aaron Kopec has outdone himself with a staggeringly complicated little piece of theatre that’s simple and visceral enough to be almost universally acc.. more
Oct 1, 2011 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wearing a Mask In The Audience
The Alchemist Theatre has consistently held solidly entertaining Halloween shows for a number of years now. The past three years have featured dark tales from the late 19th centuryDracula, Jack The Ripper, Herman Mudgett. All shows have been mem.. more
Jul 8, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
