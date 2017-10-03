RSS

In Goethe: Life as a Work of Art author Rüdiger Safranski writes lucidly of a truly Renaissance person. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:55 PM Books

 Director Alexander Sokurov remains best knownfor Russian Ark (2002), a strollthrough Russian history in the form of an unbroken, 90-minute Steadicam tour ofSt. Petersburg’s Hermitage. Although his 2013 Faust (out on DVD) is not fi.. more

Jul 24, 2014 1:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

French director Gilles Bourdos fills Renoir with the honeyed sunlight and sensuous curves of a Pierre-Auguste Renoir canvas, yet the film is only half about the great Impressionist. The painter’s son, future film director Jean Renoir (Grand... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:35 PM Home Movies

Some of the appeal of a show in an intimate studio theater lies in the simple pleasure of hanging out with charismatic people playing interesting characters. Such is the case with Windfall Theatre's production of David Davalos' Wittenberg..... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage10516.jpe

Milwaukee’s art community struts its stuff this weekend with Gallery Night and Day, April 16-17.The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN), with more than 1,200 participating artists, celebrates 10 years with a fund-raiser that includes a... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

