The Art of Music Posters
If you’ve been around the local scene long enough, the names in “The Art of Music in Milwaukee” at the Walkers’ Point Center for the Arts are familiar. Even if not, it more
Jul 2, 2014 1:48 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Sing Along Sound of Music
It was one of the biggest films of all time. And by virtue of that it was one of the biggest film musicals of all time. There isn't much that I could say about the Sound of Music that hasn't already been said . . . (and said relatively recently.. more
Dec 25, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebrating Women Through Art at UW-Milwaukee
Thursday, March 8, marks International Women's Day. To celebrate the occasion, UW-Milwaukee continues to host events for its spring program titled “Heroines and Hellions.” The program involves numerous events illustrating the famous quot... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Faythe Levine’s ‘Handmade Nation’
What is DIY craft? DIY craft is younger makers who are takingtraditional methods and p HandmadeNation ,Off the Cuff more
Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff 2 Comments