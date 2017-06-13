RSS

In Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State, Ali Soufan, a bestselling author and Lebanese-born former counterintelligence operative for the FBI, writes in swift journalistic strokes about the leading ... more

Jun 13, 2017 2:15 PM Books

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

FBI Director James Comey’s irresponsible public announcement about new emails relating to Hillary Clinton is the classic definition of a political dirty trick. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:39 PM Taking Liberties 24 Comments

Black Mass, adapted from a book by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill, is a film based on Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp), a real-life organized crime leader in South Boston. more

Sep 16, 2015 12:37 AM Film Clips

Days of Rage recounts the little-remembered terrorist campaign by U.S. radical groups in the 1970s. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:50 PM Books

One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Be Kind Rewind ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

