Issue of the Week: Is Right-Wing Radio Criminal?
Radio and television news differs from newspapers in that radio and television use the very limited public airwaves, while newspapers are totally private enterprises. The government certainly doesn’t subsidize newsprint more
Nov 28, 2012 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Should Our Public Airwaves Be Fair and Balanced?
For years, fair-minded radio listeners have complained about right-wing talkers’ near monopoly on Milwaukee’s airwaves.Listeners were frustrated that their calls weren’t taken; that candidates, elected officials more
Nov 27, 2012 10:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
'They Are the Public Airwaves, Not the Republican Airwaves'
Sick of politically unbalanced radio and TV programming that only offers a right-wing point of view? more
Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Widespread Panic
The FCC Regulates Bloggers, Panic Ensues
The blogosphere, and in particular the music blogosphere, was all a titter last week with news that the FCC will require bloggers to disclose whether they received compensation (namely payment or free review samples) in exchange for any reviews th.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music