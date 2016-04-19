RSS
The Fear Factory
This Week in Milwaukee: April 21-27
This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mary Poppins and the Blues Brothers
Touring Broadway shows tend to promote themselves more heavily when tickets go on sale than when they actually open. So ask the average person who has seen advertising what’s at the Marcus Center right now, they’re likely to tell you West Side S.. more
Feb 18, 2012 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
