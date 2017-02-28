The Feast Of Crispian
Veterans Light Up the Arts at War Memorial Center
A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Coping Through Shakespeare
Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Feast of Crispian Participating Veterans and Volunteers
The Battery Factory, a nonprofit organization that focuses on igniting new performance and visual arts projects and organizations, is currently backing Feast of Crispian (FoC), a nonprofit program that uses Shakespeare plays as a tool to h... more
Nov 12, 2014 12:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Veterans Performing Shakespeare This Sunday
The Feast of Crispian isa fascinating project that pairs theater professionals with U.S. militaryveterans. For the last 18 months, Jim Tasse and his colleagues have beenworking with veterans from the Zablocki V.A. teaching acting techniques wit.. more
Nov 11, 2014 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
