The Feast Of Crispian

wiscvets.jpg.jpe

A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Visual Arts

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Off the Cuff

p1260043-crop.jpg.jpe

The Battery Factory, a nonprofit organization that focuses on igniting new performance and visual arts projects and organizations, is currently backing Feast of Crispian (FoC), a nonprofit program that uses Shakespeare plays as a tool to h... more

Nov 12, 2014 12:42 AM Expresso

The Feast of Crispian isa fascinating project that pairs theater professionals with U.S. militaryveterans. For the last 18 months, Jim Tasse and his colleagues have beenworking with veterans from the Zablocki V.A. teaching acting techniques wit.. more

Nov 11, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

blogimage10918.jpe

