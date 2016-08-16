Federal Court
The Last Gasp of Voter Suppression
Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Abele Ignores Federal Order on African American Workers
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more
Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Voter ID Is Here: Don’t Let Anyone Stop You From Voting
On Monday, three federal appellate court judges—all of whom were appointed by Republicans—declared Wisconsin’s restrictive voter ID law to be constitutional. These are the same judges more
Oct 8, 2014 1:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Intervene in the Voter ID Case?
Today, the opponents of Wisconsin’s voter ID law sent anemergency plea to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the high court judge whooversees the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ID opponents want theSupreme Court to vacate the three-jud.. more
Oct 2, 2014 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Latest John Doe Temper Tantrum Reeks of Desperation
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker. more
Sep 30, 2014 7:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
A Big Boot Drops on Police Misconduct
One of the greatest inequities tolerated in urban America has been the white community’s acceptance of the totally unacceptable ways that the police treat people more
Aug 12, 2014 4:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Elizabeth Berg
Novelist Elizabeth Berg earned the coveted stamp of approval from Oprah’s Book Club with her book Open House , and has remained on the literary world’s radar ever since. Her latest novel is one of her most uplifting yet. The Last more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee