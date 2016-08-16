RSS

Federal Court

wisconsin+supreme+court+election.jpg.jpe

Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

politifact-photos-abelephoto.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more

Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM News Features 6 Comments

mustshowidtovote_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

On Monday, three federal appellate court judges—all of whom were appointed by Republicans—declared Wisconsin’s restrictive voter ID law to be constitutional. These are the same judges more

Oct 8, 2014 1:48 AM Expresso

kagan_roberts_and_obama.jpg.jpe

Today, the opponents of Wisconsin’s voter ID law sent anemergency plea to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the high court judge whooversees the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ID opponents want theSupreme Court to vacate the three-jud.. more

Oct 2, 2014 4:03 PM Daily Dose

b99361466z.1_20140929141858_000_gko8312e.1-0.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker. more

Sep 30, 2014 7:55 PM News Features 3 Comments

0830voterid.jpg.jpe

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM News Features 10 Comments

handcuffed-620x412.jpg.jpe

One of the greatest inequities tolerated in urban America has been the white community’s acceptance of the totally unacceptable ways that the police treat people more

Aug 12, 2014 4:44 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

blogimage10762.jpe

Novelist Elizabeth Berg earned the coveted stamp of approval from Oprah’s Book Club with her book Open House , and has remained on the literary world’s radar ever since. Her latest novel is one of her most uplifting yet. The Last more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES