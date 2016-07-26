RSS

With his latest Supreme Court pick, we have to ask: Can Wisconsin survive Scott Walker’s version of justice? more

Jul 26, 2016 3:13 PM News Features 5 Comments

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more

Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM News Features 19 Comments

The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more

Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM News Features 3 Comments

OK, I’m not anattorney. But I have a feelingthat even seasoned attorneys will be having a hard time making sense of the newlegal battle over the John Doe probe into potential campaign coordinationviolations made by Gov. Scott Walker and vari.. more

May 8, 2014 5:07 PM Expresso

Does Gov. ScottWalker have nine lives or what? Yesterday, his ally,ultraconservative Federalist Society member and U.S. District Court JudgeRudolph Randa totally halted the John Doe investigation into allegedcoordination between Walker’s cam.. more

May 7, 2014 3:56 PM Daily Dose

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more

Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM News Features

How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

