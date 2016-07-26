Federalist Society
Walker’s Right-Wing Judicial Pick
With his latest Supreme Court pick, we have to ask: Can Wisconsin survive Scott Walker’s version of justice? more
Jul 26, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more
Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM Brendan Fischer News Features 19 Comments
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue in Walker's John Doe Case
OK, I’m not anattorney. But I have a feelingthat even seasoned attorneys will be having a hard time making sense of the newlegal battle over the John Doe probe into potential campaign coordinationviolations made by Gov. Scott Walker and vari.. more
May 8, 2014 5:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Judge Randa Dares the Supreme Court to Take His John Doe Case
Does Gov. ScottWalker have nine lives or what? Yesterday, his ally,ultraconservative Federalist Society member and U.S. District Court JudgeRudolph Randa totally halted the John Doe investigation into allegedcoordination between Walker’s cam.. more
May 7, 2014 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Attorneys Challenge Walker Appointee for Milwaukee County Judge
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more
Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The High Court's Supremely Unethical Activists
How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
