Fela Kuti

Alex Gibney’s documentary, Finding Fela!, explores the life of the father of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti. more

Jan 16, 2015 1:30 PM Home Movies

Nigeria’s Fela Kuti became Afrobeat’s controversial star in the ’70s and he willed his legacy to his son. Femi Kuti is determined to make his own way and succeeds in some measure on No Place for My Dream, a tuneful, polyrhythmic more

Jun 23, 2013 10:40 PM Album Reviews

Bandleader Fela Kuti was a political activist in Nigeria, and his views were popular throughout Africa, but he would have found few hearers without his music. The two-disc Black President collection culls from some of his best more

Feb 28, 2013 4:27 PM Album Reviews

