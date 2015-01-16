RSS
Fela Kuti
Finding Fela!
Alex Gibney’s documentary, Finding Fela!, explores the life of the father of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti. more
Jan 16, 2015 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Femi Kuti
Nigeria’s Fela Kuti became Afrobeat’s controversial star in the ’70s and he willed his legacy to his son. Femi Kuti is determined to make his own way and succeeds in some measure on No Place for My Dream, a tuneful, polyrhythmic more
Jun 23, 2013 10:40 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fela Kuti
Bandleader Fela Kuti was a political activist in Nigeria, and his views were popular throughout Africa, but he would have found few hearers without his music. The two-disc Black President collection culls from some of his best more
Feb 28, 2013 4:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
