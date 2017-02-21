Felicity Jones
Film Clips 2.23
Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 12.15
Magic is an overused word, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with Crazy, Stupid, Love. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Theory of Everything
The Theory of Everything is the sort of movie that often attracts Oscarnominations—and often wins. A block of Academy voters seem to love stories setin the UK of the past, even if the past is recent. This year, The Theory ofEverything had the m.. more
Feb 25, 2015 9:05 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Hysteria
Although clinical hysteria is rarer than leprosy nowadays, in the 19th century it was regarded... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Romance on the Slopes
<p> <em>Chalet Girl</em> is a light British teen comedy poured into a feel-good Hollywood mold. Fresh faced Felicity Jones (<em>Northanger Abbey</em>) is game as Kim, a one-time U.K. skateboard star whose championship run ended in the post-traumat.. more
Jan 28, 2012 6:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Custom Bike Show
The Milwaukee Harley-Davison Museum celebrates the final day of the weekend long Milwaukee Rally biker gathering with a custom bike show, featuring 13 categories ranging from “antique” to “radical.” There will also be pinstripe art more
Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee