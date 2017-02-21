RSS

Felicity Jones

getoutfilm.jpg.jpe

Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more

Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Film Clips

rougeone.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with Crazy, Stupid, Love. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:35 PM Film Clips

ihatehollywood_thetheoryofeverything.jpg.jpe

The Theory of Everything is the sort of movie that often attracts Oscarnominations—and often wins. A block of Academy voters seem to love stories setin the UK of the past, even if the past is recent. This year, The Theory ofEverything had the m.. more

Feb 25, 2015 9:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more

Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM Film Clips

blogimage18893.jpe

Although clinical hysteria is rarer than leprosy nowadays, in the 19th century it was regarded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> <em>Chalet Girl</em> is a light British teen comedy poured into a feel-good Hollywood mold. Fresh faced Felicity Jones (<em>Northanger Abbey</em>) is game as Kim, a one-time U.K. skateboard star whose championship run ended in the post-traumat.. more

Jan 28, 2012 6:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7872.jpe

The Milwaukee Harley-Davison Museum celebrates the final day of the weekend long Milwaukee Rally biker gathering with a custom bike show, featuring 13 categories ranging from “antique” to “radical.” There will also be pinstripe art more

Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES