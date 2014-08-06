Female Orgasm
I Want to Have an Orgasm During Sex With My Partner
I’ve been quite worried lately about my sex life with my partner. He’s great, but I can’t seem to get off. I have many times before, but only with myself and from stimulating the clitoris. Could you give us some tips on how I can actually h... more
Aug 6, 2014 12:48 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
How to Become a Sexuality Educator
Last week, I led a lunchtime discussion at UW-Milwaukee for students who are interested in becoming sexuality educators. I get questions about this whenever I do a workshop on a college more
Nov 16, 2012 2:19 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Hello, A Female Orgasm Is Slapping You in the Face and You Don't Even Know It
Whenever I'm having sex with my partner, she shakes uncontrollably and produces excess lubrication. Having sex with her has been unpleasant. I just want to know the causes and solutions to these problems... more
Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
Yet Another Crappy G-Spot Study
Unless you live under a rock, it's likely that you heard at least a little bit about the latest ridiculous “is-there-or-isn't-there” study about the G-spot, which was publicized... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress