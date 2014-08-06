RSS

Female Orgasm

I’ve been quite worried lately about my sex life with my partner. He’s great, but I can’t seem to get off. I have many times before, but only with myself and from stimulating the clitoris. Could you give us some tips on how I can actually h... more

Aug 6, 2014 12:48 AM Sexpress

Last week, I led a lunchtime discussion at UW-Milwaukee for students who are interested in becoming sexuality educators. I get questions about this whenever I do a workshop on a college more

Nov 16, 2012 2:19 PM Sexpress

Whenever I'm having sex with my partner, she shakes uncontrollably and produces excess lubrication. Having sex with her has been unpleasant. I just want to know the causes and solutions to these problems... more

Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

Unless you live under a rock, it's likely that you heard at least a little bit about the latest ridiculous “is-there-or-isn't-there” study about the G-spot, which was publicized... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES