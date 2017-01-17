RSS

Feminism

“Feminism,” running through Feb. 4 at Var Gallery, is a multimedia exhibition inspired by feminism—taking on this complex and provocative subject. More than a dozen local artists, mostly women, are taking part. more

Jan 17, 2017 1:47 PM Visual Arts

The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Music Feature

Equity touches on a host of issues, social as well as economic. It stars Anna Gunn as Naomi, an executive in the world’s largest investment bank who has hit her head on the glass ceiling—and it hurts. Equity is directed by Meera Menon and w... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:45 PM Film Reviews

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more

Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee rapper Shay Rowbottom encourages women to embrace their individuality on her debut album “Feminist Rap.” more

Dec 15, 2015 9:31 PM Music Feature

Buce Burna

In roller derby, Katie Bricco has discovered confidence that’s carried over to her unlikely day job. more

Jan 16, 2015 5:00 PM More Sports 1 Comments

Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more

Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Visual Arts

For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more

Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Visual Arts

This week, Off the Cuff spoke with Katie Martin, an artist and educator who spearheaded the creation of 724 small owl sculptures for Renaissance Theaterworks’ upcoming production The Road to Mecca, which explores the life more

Apr 1, 2013 4:55 PM Off the Cuff

Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Books

