Feminism
Milwaukee Artists Display the Physical Side of Feminism
“Feminism,” running through Feb. 4 at Var Gallery, is a multimedia exhibition inspired by feminism—taking on this complex and provocative subject. More than a dozen local artists, mostly women, are taking part. more
Jan 17, 2017 1:47 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
‘Equity’ Explores the Liabilities of High Finance
Equity touches on a host of issues, social as well as economic. It stars Anna Gunn as Naomi, an executive in the world’s largest investment bank who has hit her head on the glass ceiling—and it hurts. Equity is directed by Meera Menon and w... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ani DiFranco w/ Chastity Brown @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more
Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Shay Rowbottom Shares Her Vision of ‘Feminist Rap’
Milwaukee rapper Shay Rowbottom encourages women to embrace their individuality on her debut album “Feminist Rap.” more
Dec 15, 2015 9:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Playing The Field: Katie Bricco
In roller derby, Katie Bricco has discovered confidence that’s carried over to her unlikely day job. more
Jan 16, 2015 5:00 PM Nicole Haase More Sports 1 Comments
Skin Game Redux
Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more
Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Reflections on Feminism
For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more
Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Community Art at Its Best
This week, Off the Cuff spoke with Katie Martin, an artist and educator who spearheaded the creation of 724 small owl sculptures for Renaissance Theaterworks’ upcoming production The Road to Mecca, which explores the life more
Apr 1, 2013 4:55 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Marquette 61, UW 58
I didn't get to watch the game since I was at the hockey game in Madison. We listened to the second half in the car. UW led most of the game, though only by a few points at a time.Marquette managed to keep it close and Jerel McNeal was the bigg.. more
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The F-Word
InJune 1998, a Time Magazine articletried to convince readers that feminism was d Time Magazine ,Books more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books