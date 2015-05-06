RSS

With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more

May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Visual Arts

No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

District Attorney Chisholm visited the Shepherd’s offices to talk about the Hamilton shooting, why he hasn’t yet made a decision on charging Manney and whether the local and national protests against police shootings have any impact on him. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:09 PM News Features 17 Comments

It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more

Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM News Features 18 Comments

At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more

Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM News Features 3 Comments

Sep 19, 2014 2:12 PM Daily Dose

The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more

Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Aug 21, 2014 8:18 PM Daily Dose

With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pianist Lang Lang is one of the brightest stars on the scene. His first appearance with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, nine years ago when he was a boyish 18 years old and just beginning his international career, was remarkable. Exuberant sh... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

