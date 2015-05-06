Ferguson
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more
May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The No-Surprise DA’s Decision on the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm on the Investigation into the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
District Attorney Chisholm visited the Shepherd’s offices to talk about the Hamilton shooting, why he hasn’t yet made a decision on charging Manney and whether the local and national protests against police shootings have any impact on him. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:09 PM Louis Fortis News Features 17 Comments
For Police, Times Finally Are A-Changin’
It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more
Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
‘The New Jim Crow’ Author Michelle Alexander on the Crisis Facing Milwaukee’s Black Men
“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
After Five Months of Silence, Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names MPD Officer in Red Arrow Park Shooting
At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more
Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names Names
Sep 19, 2014 2:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Ferguson Shooting Resonates in Milwaukee
The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more
Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
March for Justice in Ferguson and Milwaukee on Friday
Aug 21, 2014 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Eastside Jazzfest
With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Restrained Lang Lang at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Pianist Lang Lang is one of the brightest stars on the scene. His first appearance with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, nine years ago when he was a boyish 18 years old and just beginning his international career, was remarkable. Exuberant sh... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments