Fernando Di Leo

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include the Italian sex comedy-drama La Seduzione, a Hannah Arendt documentary, the lost German classic Variete and Emmy-winning performances by Harvey Korman on “The Carol Burnett Show." more

Aug 15, 2017 2:42 PM Home Movies

 Fellini, Antonioni and Visconti were dominantItalians on the international art house circuit in the '60s and '70s, butItaly's thriving movie industry knocked out scores of films in more populistgenres. Spaghetti westerns, thanks to the.. more

Jul 27, 2013 2:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more

May 14, 2013 4:42 PM Home Movies

Capitalizing on the success of the hit 2006 film adaptation, in November the 1981 Henry Krieger/Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls, the story of a very Supremes-like 1960s girl group, launched its first national tour in almost 25 years. The film v... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

