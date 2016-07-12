RSS
Fernando Meirelles
Getting into the Olympic Spirit
Paul Masterson considers the Olympic Games. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:25 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Blindness the Movie
With avian flu and AIDS in the background, the idea of startling new contagions has been in the air among horror writers, literary authors and screenwriters. The novel by Portugese Novel Prize winner Jose Saramago, Blindness, concerns an apparnel.. more
Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Regarding digital TV
Re digital TV: I bought 2 converters using government coupons a month ago. City Lights ,Letters more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
