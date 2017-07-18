Festa Italiana
This Week in Milwaukee: July 20-26, 2017
Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Gin Blossoms and the BoDeans will Headline Festa Italiana
While Summerfest's 50th edition has understandably been getting the most coverage, another major Milwaukee festival is celebrating a big anniversary this summer, too. Fest Italiana will mark 40 years this July, and over the last few weeks the fest.. more
May 11, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Festa Italiana Celebrates 40 Years
From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party fo.. more
Apr 12, 2017 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Festa Italiana Returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more
Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: July 21-27
Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pabst Brewing Makes its Triumphant Return to MKE
Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more
Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
This Week in Milwaukee: July 16-22
Festa Italiana offers a weekend of fireworks and cannoli, while the Milwaukee Latino Carnaval readies four days of parades and cultural events. more
Jul 14, 2015 11:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Classical Happening: Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Festa Italiana Announces Some Not-Especially-Italian 2013 Headliners
Festa Italiana has revealed several of its 2013 headliners, and they're an eclectic bunch, if not exactly the first acts that spring to mind when you think of all things Italian. The festival's Spiked Island Adult Lemonade Stage will be headlined .. more
Apr 30, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Festa Italiana
Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the four-day-long Festa Italiana will include a 50/50 cash raffle for the first time this weekend. The winner of the raffle will take home half of its total revenue based on ticket sales and is guaranteed a... more
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana Turns 35
Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
