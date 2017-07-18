RSS

Festa Italiana

Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM This Week in Milwaukee

While Summerfest's 50th edition has understandably been getting the most coverage, another major Milwaukee festival is celebrating a big anniversary this summer, too. Fest Italiana will mark 40 years this July, and over the last few weeks the fest.. more

May 11, 2017 6:27 PM On Music

From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party fo.. more

Apr 12, 2017 9:15 PM Around MKE

Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more

Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Around MKE

Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more

Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Brew City Booze

Festa Italiana offers a weekend of fireworks and cannoli, while the Milwaukee Latino Carnaval readies four days of parades and cultural events. more

Jul 14, 2015 11:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM Classical Music

Nintendo teams up with Universal Studios to create rides and attractions, Oculus officially announces the Rift’s release window and Tony Hawk 5 is coming this year!AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message a.. more

May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Video Games are Dumb

May 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

When it comes to stand-up comedy, there is a particular intangible "it" factor that some comics have and others simply don't. You can sense it in the nuances of a comic's act and their ability to transform the world around them into their own spe.. more

May 7, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE

May 1, 2015Chief of PoliceRE: One Pedestrian Is Injured or Killed Every 6.9 Hours in WisconsinDear Chief *,Last summer, I wrote you and all of the other police chiefs and mayors in Milwaukee County urging you to do whatever it takes .. more

May 6, 2015 4:10 PM Sponsored Content

If The Wizard of Oz was a road picture, maybe that explains the recurring references to wicked witches and the Emerald City in David Lynch’s road picture, Wild at Heart (1990). Then again, explaining one of Lynch’s films can be ajourney down a bo.. more

May 5, 2015 4:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Festa Italiana has revealed several of its 2013 headliners, and they're an eclectic bunch, if not exactly the first acts that spring to mind when you think of all things Italian. The festival's Spiked Island Adult Lemonade Stage will be headlined .. more

Apr 30, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the four-day-long Festa Italiana will include a 50/50 cash raffle for the first time this weekend. The winner of the raffle will take home half of its total revenue based on ticket sales and is guaranteed a... more

Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Friday night on the fifth floor of the Marshall Building the Portrait Society Gallery staged a birthday party. Legendary Milwaukee photographer Francis Ford opened his new exhibition featuring his “novelty model,” as Jack Eigel enjoys calling h.. more

Sep 20, 2011 10:23 AM Visual Arts

