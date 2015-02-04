Festival Of Films In French
Ernest & Celestine
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is a Franco-Belgian production featuring an international cast including Forest Whitaker, Paul Giamatti and the late Lauren Bacall. more
Feb 4, 2015 4:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Festival of Films in French
Milwaukee’s 18th Annual Festival of Films in French is a tribute to that cinema culture and its offshoots in the French-speaking world. The two-week event, held at UW-Milwaukee Union Theatre, is a setting for contemporary movies in many sty... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:27 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Boris and Doris On the Town
Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more
Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Festival of Films in French
French films? Mention them and certain impressions come to mind, whether the breezy insouciance of Breathless or romance on the banks of the Seine—preferably the Left Bank. If nothing else, Polisse explodes some of those preconceptions. The... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:41 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Wreck of the Rouse Simmons
Novemberis a perilous month on the Great Lakes as gale force winds raise mountains ofwater rivaling any storm on the Atlantic. The bottom of Lake Michigan islittered with shipwrecks. One of the most famous, the schooner Rou.. more
Nov 27, 2013 6:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Feb 21, 2013 12:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Film Clips: Feb. 5
When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Great Films in French
Jean-Louis has lived all his life in the same elegant Paris apartment building, but never ventured up the backstairs to the 6th floor where the Spanish maids live. He’s in for some surprises—some of them pleasant—when he finally steps up. T... more
Feb 3, 2013 8:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Tribute To the CCC
Founded by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the Civilian Conservation Corps was founded nearly 80 years ago. One of the more popular of the New Deal programs, the CCC provided much needed employment to millions of unemployed, firmly establishing an ea.. more
May 25, 2010 11:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Festival of Films in French
The UWM Union Theatre kicks off its annual Festival of Films in French tonight with a screening of the uplifting 2007 drama Conversations with my Gardener . Daniel Auteuil stars as a man who hires a gardener to tend more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blame It on Truffaut
An orange represents the world's wealth, a raggedly bearded Leninist tells 9-year-old Anna Blame It on Fidel ,Film more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews