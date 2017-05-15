Festival
Grandioso Multicultural Arts Celebration Comes to Granville Neighborhood
As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multiculturalarts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road onSaturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The festival will feature a divers.. more
May 15, 2017 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Embracing the Whole World
Off the Cuff spoke with Al Durtka, President of the International Institute of Wisconsin, about the Holiday Folk Fair International’s past, present and hopes for the future. more
Nov 9, 2016 9:06 AM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Zoological Society to Host Annual Zoo Brew
The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more
Sep 22, 2016 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Silver City International Food and Art Walk Celebrates Diversity Through the Arts
Layton Boulevard West Neighbors recently announced the 5thannual Silver City International Food and Art Walk, which will be held onSaturday, Sept. 24 from 12-5 p.m. on W. National Avenue. The festival offers a wide variety of ethnic cui.. more
Sep 16, 2016 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Trapper Schoepp to Bring the Rock 'n Roll to Rock The Green
Rock ‘n roll is alive and well in Milwaukee, thanks much to Trapper Schoepp. While only 25 year old, Schoepp has already created quite a name for himself both locally and beyond. Schoepp’s musical resume ranges from gigs at just about every festi.. more
Sep 15, 2016 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
New Age Narcissism Set to Energize Rock the Green Pedal Power Stage
No group is more eclectic, diverse, or energetic in terms of its approach to their craft and their musical stylings than New Age Narcissism. New Age Narcissism is a collective of musicians with a true passion for cultivating their uniqueness as p.. more
Sep 9, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival Returns For Second Year
The Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival recentlyannounced a return for its second year, following a successful inaugural event.The festival will run from March 31 through April 2 at the UndergroundCollaborative on the lower level of t.. more
Jun 15, 2016 9:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
A Celebration of Community
The theme of this year’s Milwaukee Latino Carnaval is “Honoring the African Diaspora.” more
Jul 14, 2015 11:13 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
Von Stiehl Winery Presents: Meet the Makers
Von Stiehl Winery's Meetthe Makers event is coming up Saturday, June 20th. Meet the Makers is a unique wine and beer festival with a flavor all its own.The one day festival offerstest batches and unique blends newly released by Von Stiehl Winer.. more
Jun 5, 2015 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Milwaukee's Three-Day, Three-Neighborhood "Arte Para Todos" Music Festival Debuts in February
Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each da.. more
Jan 27, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Holiday Folk Fair Features an Array of Cultures
The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more
Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Creative Arts Festival Featuring Veterans
The NationalVeterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Nowin its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the countrywho use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recove.. more
Oct 27, 2014 7:25 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center Hosts Grand Opening Party
Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept. 20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more
Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Milwaukee's First Carnival Celebration Kicks Off with a Week of Activities
Milwaukee’s Juan Carlos Ruiz would like you to know that he is not a particularly big fan of tortillas. “I’m from Peru, so when my friends offer me tortillas, they think that I’m happy,” he explains. “But in Peru, we don’t eat many tortillas. W.. more
Jul 19, 2013 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Riverwest Fest Returns for a Busy Third Year
Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more
Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Short Film Festival Gains Worldwide Appreciation
When Ross Bigley is asked how many years the Milwaukee Short Film Festival has been running, he answers that 2012 is the 14th annual festival. “But actually it’s our 18th,” he adds more
Nov 5, 2012 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Indian Summer: A Feast of Fry Bread
A simple flat bread quickly fried until puffy and tender, fry bread is as versatile as it is easy to make. The American-Indian staple is the foundation for both entrées and desserts, and at Milwaukee's Indian Summer Festival, it's served more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Memories of Hollywood Past
<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the .. more
Aug 16, 2012 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood