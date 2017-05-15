RSS

Festival

grandioso.jpg.jpe

As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multiculturalarts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road onSaturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The festival will feature a divers.. more

May 15, 2017 5:55 PM Around MKE

holidayfolkfairint.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff spoke with Al Durtka, President of the International Institute of Wisconsin, about the Holiday Folk Fair International’s past, present and hopes for the future. more

Nov 9, 2016 9:06 AM Off the Cuff

milwaukeezoo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more

Sep 22, 2016 8:22 PM Around MKE

silver_city_international_food_and_art_walk_2015.jpg.jpe

Layton Boulevard West Neighbors recently announced the 5thannual Silver City International Food and Art Walk, which will be held onSaturday, Sept. 24 from 12-5 p.m. on W. National Avenue. The festival offers a wide variety of ethnic cui.. more

Sep 16, 2016 4:26 PM Around MKE

trapperschoepp.jpg.jpe

Rock ‘n roll is alive and well in Milwaukee, thanks much to Trapper Schoepp.  While only 25 year old, Schoepp has already created quite a name for himself both locally and beyond. Schoepp’s musical resume ranges from gigs at just about every festi.. more

Sep 15, 2016 3:42 PM Sponsored Content

newagenarcissismrtg.jpg.jpe

No group is more eclectic, diverse, or energetic in terms of its approach to their craft and their musical stylings than New Age Narcissism.  New Age Narcissism is a collective of musicians with a true passion for cultivating their uniqueness as p.. more

Sep 9, 2016 2:22 PM Sponsored Content

twisteddreamsfilmfest.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival recentlyannounced a return for its second year, following a successful inaugural event.The festival will run from March 31 through April 2 at the UndergroundCollaborative on the lower level of t.. more

Jun 15, 2016 9:01 PM Around MKE

heyjustin.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert

Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more

Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Concert Reviews

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

The theme of this year’s Milwaukee Latino Carnaval is “Honoring the African Diaspora.” more

Jul 14, 2015 11:13 PM Off the Cuff

meet-makers-wine-beer-festival-64.jpg.jpe

Von Stiehl Winery's Meetthe Makers event is coming up Saturday, June 20th.  Meet the Makers is a unique wine and beer festival with a flavor all its own.The one day festival offerstest batches and unique blends newly released by Von Stiehl Winer.. more

Jun 5, 2015 4:40 PM Sponsored Content

onmusic_arteparatodoslogo.jpg.jpe

Arte Para Todos

Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each da.. more

Jan 27, 2015 3:50 PM On Music

The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more

Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE

The NationalVeterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Nowin its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the countrywho use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recove.. more

Oct 27, 2014 7:25 PM Around MKE

store front east.jpg.jpe

BJ Gruling

Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept.  20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more

Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Around MKE

butterfly.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Juan Carlos Ruiz would like you to know that he is not a particularly big fan of tortillas. “I’m from Peru, so when my friends offer me tortillas, they think that I’m happy,” he explains. “But in Peru, we don’t eat many tortillas. W.. more

Jul 19, 2013 7:30 PM Around MKE

tumblr_mes64qjkan1r3af9zo1_1280.jpg.jpe

Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more

Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Local Music

white wind.jpg.jpe

When Ross Bigley is asked how many years the Milwaukee Short Film Festival has been running, he answers that 2012 is the 14th annual festival. “But actually it’s our 18th,” he adds more

Nov 5, 2012 1:48 PM Film Reviews

blogimage19747.jpe

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage19760.jpe

A simple flat bread quickly fried until puffy and tender, fry bread is as versatile as it is easy to make. The American-Indian staple is the foundation for both entrées and desserts, and at Milwaukee's Indian Summer Festival, it's served more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the .. more

Aug 16, 2012 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES