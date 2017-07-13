RSS

The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more

Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM On Music

summerguide-fest.jpg.jpe

Check out our full list of festivals and events for the summer of 2017 in Milwaukee. more

May 23, 2017 12:39 AM Summer Guide 1 Comments

festaitalianamain.jpg.jpe

From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party fo.. more

Apr 12, 2017 9:15 PM Around MKE

twim_echoandbunnymen_b.jpg.jpe

The Bay View Bash, Rock The Green and Doors Open Milwaukee highlight another beautiful September weekend in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

coopfest2016.jpg.jpe

The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more

Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Around MKE

festaitalianamain.jpg.jpe

Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more

Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Around MKE

germanfestmain.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s German heritage comes to the fore as our kickoffto Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest season, GermanFest, returns to the Summerfest grounds from July 29-31. This year’s entertainment includes Grammy nominated musicianand producer Alex.. more

Jul 21, 2016 4:34 PM Sponsored Content

The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more

Jul 8, 2016 3:48 PM Around MKE

A comprehensive guide on what's going on this summer in Milwaukee. more

May 17, 2016 4:53 PM Summer Guide

candied-bacon.jpg.jpe

Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more

Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

mkefringe2.jpg.jpe

Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest FacebookMilwaukee Fringe Festivalis the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance andvisual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.The no.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:26 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

summerguide_irishfest.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Maggie Vaughn

Festivals around Milwaukee, WI. more

May 21, 2015 6:00 PM Summer Guide 2 Comments

milwaukeestreetstyle_twisted_sista_gina_gila.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

This is Gina Gila. She is an enthusiastic artist and twisted sista with an infectious energy, photographed here, in her environment at Twisted Tattoo in Milwaukee. Tell me about "embodying a character" when you style your wardrobe, and what is yo.. more

Nov 20, 2014 9:33 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage19245.jpe

It was Paris, 1789. The impoverished and exploited masses, fed up with the tyranny and wonton... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 6 Comments

blogimage16095.jpe

Milwaukee abounds with opportunities to support our artistic, creative communities. Festivals and fund-raisers, often aided by the weather and colors of fall, provide a great chance to enjoy the season while encouraging our... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage15588.jpe

Though it's not as large as its counterparts on the lakefront, few of Milwaukee's ethnic festivals are more tightly knit or distinctive than Armenian Fest, the annual celebration that has been held since the 1930s. The event began as a smal... more

Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13727.jpe

Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13581.jpe

Big-box retailers have been stomping out mom-and-pop stores everywhere, but Milwaukee's Rockhaus is bucking the trend by finding a niche selling and servicing musical instruments. Not that Rockhaus' owner truly was looking to create a niche... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13089.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12954.jpe

Vincent Presley and Lacey Smith, founding members of Madison’s “weird noisy punk band” Zebras, looked outside the city following the departure of their original drummer and bassist, recruiting members of the Milwaukee band IfIHadAHiFi. more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

