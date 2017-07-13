Festivals
8 Takeaways From a Not-Quite Historic Summerfest 2017
The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more
Milwaukee's Summer Festival Guide
Check out our full list of festivals and events for the summer of 2017 in Milwaukee. more
Festa Italiana Celebrates 40 Years
From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party fo.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: 9.15
The Bay View Bash, Rock The Green and Doors Open Milwaukee highlight another beautiful September weekend in Milwaukee. more
Co-Op Fest 2016 Coming to Riverwest
The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more
Festa Italiana Returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more
German Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s German heritage comes to the fore as our kickoffto Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest season, GermanFest, returns to the Summerfest grounds from July 29-31. This year’s entertainment includes Grammy nominated musicianand producer Alex.. more
IndiaFest Milwaukee Returns to Humboldt Park
The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more
Shepherd Express 2016 Summer Guide
A comprehensive guide on what's going on this summer in Milwaukee. more
102.9 The HOG’s Hosting Valentine’s Day Baconfest
Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more
Milwaukee Fringe Festival Announces Inaugural Event
Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest FacebookMilwaukee Fringe Festivalis the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance andvisual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.The no.. more
Summer Festival Guide 2015
Festivals around Milwaukee, WI. more
Twisted Sista, Gina Gila
This is Gina Gila. She is an enthusiastic artist and twisted sista with an infectious energy, photographed here, in her environment at Twisted Tattoo in Milwaukee. Tell me about "embodying a character" when you style your wardrobe, and what is yo.. more
Milwaukee Storms the Bastille
It was Paris, 1789. The impoverished and exploited masses, fed up with the tyranny and wonton... more
Festivals, Benefits to Support Milwaukee Art
Milwaukee abounds with opportunities to support our artistic, creative communities. Festivals and fund-raisers, often aided by the weather and colors of fall, provide a great chance to enjoy the season while encouraging our... more
A Taste of Armenia
Though it's not as large as its counterparts on the lakefront, few of Milwaukee's ethnic festivals are more tightly knit or distinctive than Armenian Fest, the annual celebration that has been held since the 1930s. The event began as a smal... more
Marwencol
Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more
Rock the Haus
Big-box retailers have been stomping out mom-and-pop stores everywhere, but Milwaukee's Rockhaus is bucking the trend by finding a niche selling and servicing musical instruments. Not that Rockhaus' owner truly was looking to create a niche... more
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Zebras Combines Noise and Punk, Milwaukee and Madison Musicians
Vincent Presley and Lacey Smith, founding members of Madison’s “weird noisy punk band” Zebras, looked outside the city following the departure of their original drummer and bassist, recruiting members of the Milwaukee band IfIHadAHiFi. more
