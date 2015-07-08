RSS

Feufollet

revivalists_pc_alysse gafkjen.jpg.jpe

Veteran’s Park spends the weekend celebrating Asian culture, while Discovery World kicks off this year’s Fish Fry & A Flick film series. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

curtains_foreverplaid.jpg.jpe

hartfordplayersltd.com

The Hartford Players brings the popular contemporary musical Forever Plaid to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in January. The production has Jim Gottfried, Ben Funk, Tim Dondlinger and Matthew Beier starring as the fictitious 1950s vocal quar.. more

Dec 28, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

blogimage11083.jpe

Most of us expect certain things from Cajun music since its resurgence in the ’80s, and Feufollet is happy to deliver the hot-tempo party sound on a few tracks of En Couleurs. But most of the CD by the francophone Louisiana band is a surpri... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage2620.jpe

Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2620.jpe

  Alongwith all things Louisiana,Cajun identity made a c,CD Reviews more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES