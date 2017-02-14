RSS

Fever Marlene

Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more

Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

ninasimone.jpg.jpe

Thetitle of the award-winning film What Happened, Miss Simone? comes from aquestion famously asked by Maya Angelou. The author was puzzled over the decline(and at times disappearance) of an African-American performer who emb.. more

Sep 12, 2016 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

heart-(2).jpg.jpe

If Tuesday is as "fat"as a proper Mardi Gras celebration would have us believe, then there should beplenty left over from Fat Tuesday for Giving Tuesday. What is "GivingTuesday", you ask? Giving Tuesday is "a global day ded.. more

Nov 4, 2014 9:24 PM Visual Arts

milwaukee home stage sxsw.jpg.jpe

In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more

Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Concert Reviews

sherlycrow.jpg.jpe

Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more

Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

whips.jpg.jpe

Year One is a blistering five-song rocker of an EP that effectively serves as a brash introduction to young Bay View-based outfit Whips. The project is so young, in fact, its own first year hasn’t even concluded yet. About 12 months ago, Wh... more

Oct 30, 2013 12:54 AM Local Music

fevermar.jpg.jpe

If you haven’t seen Fever Marlene for a while—and, given the group’s relative silence over the last few years, that’s a strong possibility—then you might not recognize them anymore. It’s been five years since the more

Apr 2, 2013 9:42 PM Local Music

hb.jpg.jpe

Waukesha singer-songwriter Ryan McIntyre has won seven Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards for his breezy, acoustic pop sensibilities. The former lead singer of the rock group EXIT, McIntyre has sold more than 50,000 more

Nov 13, 2012 10:43 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

  Environmentalism is a tricky thing to try to market to anyone. Odd to think that, whether they were followed perfectly or not, the ideals of the indigenous peoples of this continent tended to follow pretty closely with a deep respect for natu.. more

Jun 4, 2011 9:36 PM Theater

The chess piece knight embossed on the holster of his six-gun was the clue: Paladin was a knight among outlaws, a chivalrous rider of the Old West. Played by craggy-faced Richard Boone, Paladin was the hero of “Have Gun Will Travel,” the long-r.. more

Feb 28, 2011 2:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13104.jpe

Thirty years ago this month, John Lennon was gunned down outside his New York apartment building by a mentally ill fan with a violent misinterpretation of Catcher in the Rye. The dual anniversaries of Lennon’s murder and what would have bee... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Albert Barnes was a working class kid from Philadelphia who worked his way through medical school by boxing. After making millions of dollars in pharmaceuticals, he began collecting modern European paintings when many American critics still conde.. more

Jul 30, 2010 1:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

12736250334be9f9c93a941.jpg.jpe

Misery Signals, Ex Fabula, Fever Marlene, Nobunny and The Uptown Savages more

May 13, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10101.jpe

Triskele’s (1801 S. Third St.) is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept dining secrets. It sits in a former corner tavern on a quiet residential street not far from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The menu has seen many changes since the place opened... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6953.jpe

Situated on a busy little strip of North Avenue that’s usually crowded even when there isn’t a free, well-funded street festival, the East Side’s Summer Soulstice festival once again wins points for imagination this year. Unusual highlig more

Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6533.jpe

If Milwaukee ever launched a P.R. effort to lure more bands to the city, no band would mak Febrile State ,Music Feature more

May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage5652.jpe

Since re-launching as RadioMilwaukee two years ago, WYMS 88.9 has made a concerted effort to advance Milwaukee music—not by opening its doors to all local artists, but by showcasing the work of a chosen few, granting them the constant expos... more

Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There is an inherently social aspect to the theatre that is often (for good reason) obscured in the process of production in the interest of telling a story. The audience’s tenuous social connection with characters being manifest through actors.. more

Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2732.jpe

Milwaukee’s hard-working, hard-networking alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene does an 8 p.m. performance at the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight. Fever Marlene’s last album, Civil War, earned considerable local airplay on FM 102.1 for the single “Red Fi... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

