Fibonacci Sequence
Mercy Isle: Undying Fire
Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more
Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Mercy Isle Look Beyond Symphonic Metal
Mercy Isle will celebrate their debut EP Friday, Oct. 30 at The Metal Grill in Cudahy. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:16 PM Michael Popke Local Music
Fibonacci Sequence
When it comes to the heavy instrumental progressive rock of Milwaukee's Fibonacci Sequence, listeners can admire the multitudinous changes in time signature, instrumentation and ethnic influences throughout each number. And one can derive a... more
Apr 25, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
