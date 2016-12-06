RSS

Fibonacci Sequence

mercyisleundyingfire.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more

Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Album Reviews

localmusic_albumcover.jpg.jpe

Mercy Isle will celebrate their debut EP Friday, Oct. 30 at The Metal Grill in Cudahy. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:16 PM Local Music

blogimage14626.jpe

When it comes to the heavy instrumental progressive rock of Milwaukee's Fibonacci Sequence, listeners can admire the multitudinous changes in time signature, instrumentation and ethnic influences throughout each number. And one can derive a... more

Apr 25, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

