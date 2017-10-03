RSS

Fiction

BookPreview_BradMeltzer_ByAndyRyan.jpg

Andy Ryan

Best-selling author Brad Meltzer will discuss his newest book in his children’s series “Ordinary People Change the World,” I am Harriet Tubman, at Books & Company in Oconomowoc. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:34 PM Books

norsemythology.jpg.jpe

Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman is the retelling of the old tales, casting the disorderly lore into a contemporary novella that begins as the Earth emerges from the void and ends as the gods meet their fate at Ragnarok, the final battle betw... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:24 PM Books

Thiscoming December, The World’s Stage Theatre Company will be staging aproduction of Amiri Baraka’s The Dutchman. Billed as a “highly symbolic version of the Adam and Evestory,” The Dutchman sounds like a very potentdrama. An insane, white.. more

Oct 8, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

bookpre.jpg.jpe

The raw and brutal experiences of war undoubtedly change people, and for Desa Jovanovic, the lead character in Miki Knezevic’s gripping historical novel Behind God’s Back, it is the decision to become a healer that forever changes the cours... more

Sep 11, 2014 11:56 AM Books

bookpreview_highart.jpg.jpe

The poems in High Art & Love Poems by Keith Gaustad are striking with their smart language and unique lyrics. These concise and deliberate chapbook poems are submerged in deep feeling while being accessible to all readers by offering a... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Books

blogimage10779.jpe

The finest literary collection would not be complete without Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic, Little Women. Perhaps no other fiction writer is more strongly connected to a character of her own creation than Alcott is with Jo March. It ... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4979.jpe

Mar 1, 2010 9:54 PM Around MKE

Looking to see a fun performance? Lykke Li is performing live at the Pabst on Thursday, August 6 at 8pm. Lykke Li brings her wispy yet sweet vocals to the stage that will keep you swaying from start to fini,Promotions more

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage7208.jpe

OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage7186.jpe

Upon closer inspection the viewer senses that every mark in the basswood attempts to burn Climbing Out of Hell ,Art more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

"Chateau Libido isn't one of our usual selections. Shall I unscrew it for you?" Screwcaps and cheap wine have a long association. For years, only wines of last resort had screwtops instead of corks. These wines ge,The Naked Vine more

Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage7115.jpe

This is good news for metal heads in Milwaukee, as British Steel still stands as one of the best albums that the genre has ever produced. There is little filler among the record’s nine tracks, and the bluesy feel that marked albums by,Toda... more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7064.jpe

The beautiful black-and-white photo of Vivien Leigh on the cover of Molly Haskell's compel Frankly, My Dear: ,Books more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Books

City Comptroller Wally Morics,with the support of the Milwaukee Common Council, is consid Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

The X-Ecutioners were perhaps the most promising of all outfits born of the '90s turntabli X-Pressions ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

124096932949f7b0714dc89.jpg.jpe

Thursday, April 30 Guster @ Marquette University, 7:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6191.jpe

Maybe it was nature or maybe it was nurture. Either way, music must have been in the cards Because I Have No Control… ,Music Feature more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6183.jpe

Morrissey returns to familiar territory on his ninth solo album, Years of Refusal, re-ener Years of Refusal ,CD Reviews more

Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage6131.jpe

It took David Sedaris a few years to find his niche. When the whirlwind success of his “SantaLand Diaries” radio essay afforded him the chance to write a book, he released 1994’s Barrel Fever, a collection divided between satirical short more

Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I love spedini, they are such a rich, comforting food. I like their versatility, too. You can find literally hundreds if not thousands of variations; everybody has their own version. I make mine with whatever ,Just Cook It more

Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES