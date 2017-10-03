Fiction
Great Heroes for Children by Author Brad Meltzer
Best-selling author Brad Meltzer will discuss his newest book in his children’s series “Ordinary People Change the World,” I am Harriet Tubman, at Books & Company in Oconomowoc. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:34 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Norse Mythology (W.W. Norton), by Neil Gaiman
Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman is the retelling of the old tales, casting the disorderly lore into a contemporary novella that begins as the Earth emerges from the void and ends as the gods meet their fate at Ragnarok, the final battle betw... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
World’s Stage Auditions for Amiri Baraka’s THE DUTCHMAN
Thiscoming December, The World’s Stage Theatre Company will be staging aproduction of Amiri Baraka’s The Dutchman. Billed as a “highly symbolic version of the Adam and Evestory,” The Dutchman sounds like a very potentdrama. An insane, white.. more
Oct 8, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Enduring the Ravages of War
The raw and brutal experiences of war undoubtedly change people, and for Desa Jovanovic, the lead character in Miki Knezevic’s gripping historical novel Behind God’s Back, it is the decision to become a healer that forever changes the cours... more
Sep 11, 2014 11:56 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Packers and Poetry
The poems in High Art & Love Poems by Keith Gaustad are striking with their smart language and unique lyrics. These concise and deliberate chapbook poems are submerged in deep feeling while being accessible to all readers by offering a... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Louisa May Alcott as Jo March
The finest literary collection would not be complete without Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic, Little Women. Perhaps no other fiction writer is more strongly connected to a character of her own creation than Alcott is with Jo March. It ... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Fiction: "Everyone Has a Snake Story"
Mar 1, 2010 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lykke Li (8/6)
Looking to see a fun performance? Lykke Li is performing live at the Pabst on Thursday, August 6 at 8pm. Lykke Li brings her wispy yet sweet vocals to the stage that will keep you swaying from start to fini,Promotions more
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Bastille Days Welcomes the Storm
OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Around MKE 2 Comments
George Ray McCormick Burns Away the Demons
Upon closer inspection the viewer senses that every mark in the basswood attempts to burn Climbing Out of Hell ,Art more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Shall I unscrew it for you?
"Chateau Libido isn't one of our usual selections. Shall I unscrew it for you?" Screwcaps and cheap wine have a long association. For years, only wines of last resort had screwtops instead of corks. These wines ge,The Naked Vine more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Judas Priest
This is good news for metal heads in Milwaukee, as British Steel still stands as one of the best albums that the genre has ever produced. There is little filler among the record’s nine tracks, and the bluesy feel that marked albums by,Toda... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Today in Milwaukee
Frankly, My Dear: Gone With the Wind Revisited
The beautiful black-and-white photo of Vivien Leigh on the cover of Molly Haskell's compel Frankly, My Dear: ,Books more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books
Is the Milwaukee Water Works a Cash Cow?
City Comptroller Wally Morics,with the support of the Milwaukee Common Council, is consid Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Ill Insanity
The X-Ecutioners were perhaps the most promising of all outfits born of the '90s turntabli X-Pressions ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
April 30 - May 6
Thursday, April 30 Guster @ Marquette University, 7:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pezzettino Takes Control
Maybe it was nature or maybe it was nurture. Either way, music must have been in the cards Because I Have No Control… ,Music Feature more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Morrissey
Morrissey returns to familiar territory on his ninth solo album, Years of Refusal, re-ener Years of Refusal ,CD Reviews more
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Album Reviews
David Sedaris
It took David Sedaris a few years to find his niche. When the whirlwind success of his “SantaLand Diaries” radio essay afforded him the chance to write a book, he released 1994’s Barrel Fever, a collection divided between satirical short more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spedini with Walnut Pesto
I love spedini, they are such a rich, comforting food. I like their versatility, too. You can find literally hundreds if not thousands of variations; everybody has their own version. I make mine with whatever ,Just Cook It more
Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink 2 Comments