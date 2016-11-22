Fiddler On The Roof
More Songwriters on Songwriting (Da Capo Press), by Paul Zollo
It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Intimacy on a Big Stage
For Sunset Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof, Director Diana Alioto and Choreographer Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong bring together a large ensemble in the service of the beloved story of family patriarch Tevye and his daughters in a small Russi... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fiddler on the Roof Auditions
When Fiddler on the Roof opened on Broadway, the tale of Jewish people living in Imperial Russia was only set slightly under six decades in the past. It’s been five decades since then, which means the real-life community that was the insp.. more
Feb 22, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broadway’s Wonder of Wonders
In the hugely popular musical Fiddler on the Roof, the fiddler himself is a metaphor for survival in a life of uncertainty and imbalance. The story centers on Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his family and ... more
Nov 17, 2013 8:04 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Sholem Aleichem: Laughing in the Darkness
Apr 1, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Documenting Author of 'Fiddler on the Roof'
Tevye, perhaps the world's most famous fictional Jew, lived long before his debut on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof... more
Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Broadway Longevity Without Flashy Kitsch
Fiddler On The Roof has instant name recognition. It’s one of the few American musicals that nearly everyone can visualize at the slightest mention of the name. The 47-year-old musical continues to leave an indelible impression on popular consci.. more
Jun 16, 2011 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fiddler On The Roof In Wisconsin
As March begins, the National Touring production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof makes it through Wisconsin for it’s only two engagements prior to it’s mid-June series at the Marcus Center. March 1st, the show graces the stage of UW-.. more
Feb 28, 2011 3:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Iron and Wine w/ Heidi Spencer @ The Pabst Theater
Iron and Wine’s Sam Beam is neither the tortured wallflower nor the barefooted naturalist it’s easy to imagine from his records. He shattered those perceptions when he last played the Pabst Theater in 2007, revealing himself to be an unexpe... more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Musical Box: A Trick of The Tail (2/15)
The Musical Box presents A Trick of the Tail on Monday, February 15 at the Pabst at 8pm. The Musical ,Sponsored Events more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
From a Midsummer Night to Cabaret
Last summer featured two major productions of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream stag A Midsummer Night's Dream ,Theater more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
I Just Stopped By to See the Man
The Rolling Stones were named after a song by bluesman Muddy Waters, who also inspired the Yardbirds. It's well known that blues music formed one of the main roots of rock 'n' roll, but the connection has rarely been covered in contemporary... more
May 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee