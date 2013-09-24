Fidelio
Beethoven Goes Bollywood
Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Beethoven Meets Bollywood
If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Idyllic Barbecue: The second Harry & Peg Bradley’s Backyard Barbecue at Lynden Sculpture Gardens was on a perfect summer’s eve. The sold-out event offered a pig roast with a delicious more
Sep 4, 2013 1:11 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Revolution and Freedom in the 55th Season
Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more
Jul 28, 2013 10:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff