Field Report
Old Earth's Latest Album is a Thing of Brittle Beauty
As Old Earth, Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer has released more than a dozen albums and EPs of spindly, restless folk, almost all of them recorded at different locations or with different lineups, yet each somehow a continuation of the last.The.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
88.9 Block Party @ Radio Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Noname, Strand of Oaks and Field Report Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Summer Block Party
Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its .. more
Apr 24, 2017 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Christopher Porterfield: How To Write a Popular Song @ Pitman Theatre
Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more
Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Cheer Yourself Up with Field Report's New Benefit Single, "Your Friend Tia"
Milwaukee folk-rockers Field Report aren't generally known for making children's music, unless your idea of children's music includes songs about dependency, loneliness and spiritual crisis. But it turns out they can write a pretty good kid's tune.. more
Jan 22, 2016 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Testa Rosa Work at Their Own Pace
Testa Rosa took their time getting around to their third album, Testa Rosa III, but once the songs came, they came fast. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:43 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Phox, Field Report and GGOOLLDD Earn Top Honors at the WAMI Awards
Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Field Report's Christmas Original, "On Christmas Eve"
Field Report's Christmas song "On Christmas Eve" opens with a scenic snowfall in Riverwest then moves quickly to memories of a three-car accident that made a driver bite through his tongue. Paste Magazine premiered the band's Christmas original to.. more
Dec 17, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report @ The Pabst Theater
“Very happy Field Report Day to you,” Chris Porterfield said with a smirk early into his welcome-home set Wednesday night at the Pabst Theater. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:45 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Mayor Barrett Proclaims Field Report Day in Milwaukee
Mayor Tom Barrett surprised the band Field Report during their performance at Radio Milwaukee's studios this afternoon with a proclamation timed to the band's album release show tonight at the Pabst Theater: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 is officially .. more
Oct 22, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Field Report's Sophomore Album, "Marigolden"
Field Report have spent the last few months premiering scattered tracks from their sophomore album Marigolden on major music sites across the Internet, but now fans can finally hear the whole thing. This week Pitchfork debuted the record, and it's.. more
Oct 1, 2014 6:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Take In the Scenic Video for Field Report's "Home"
The pickup truck is the most loaded image in countrymusic history. Country singers adopted it decades ago as a symbol of Americanpride and rural gumption, but over time it instead became a symbol of the genre’sinsularity, one of the most overus.. more
Sep 8, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Testa Rosa, Chris Porterfield, Liv Mueller, Chris DeMay and More Cover The Wooldridge Brothers
Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more
Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the New Field Report Track "Wings"
The cover for the upcoming Field Report Marigolden is an image of a gorgeous rustic landscape, rendered digitally. That's also as good a description as any for the "Wings," the first song the group is sharing from the new album. It's the most synt.. more
Jul 14, 2014 3:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth Cuts to the Chase on the Purposeful New "All Kill" EP
In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more
Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Team With Field Report's Christopher Porterfield on "Garden"
The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more
Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music