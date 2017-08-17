RSS

Field Report

As Old Earth, Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer has released more than a dozen albums and EPs of spindly, restless folk, almost all of them recorded at different locations or with different lineups, yet each somehow a continuation of the last.The.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:21 PM On Music

Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its .. more

Apr 24, 2017 5:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher/Alverno Presents

Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more

Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee folk-rockers Field Report aren't generally known for making children's music, unless your idea of children's music includes songs about dependency, loneliness and spiritual crisis. But it turns out they can write a pretty good kid's tune.. more

Jan 22, 2016 12:00 PM On Music

Photo by Kat Schleicher

Testa Rosa took their time getting around to their third album, Testa Rosa III, but once the songs came, they came fast. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:43 PM Local Music

Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: CJ Foeckler

Field Report's Christmas song "On Christmas Eve" opens with a scenic snowfall in Riverwest then moves quickly to memories of a three-car accident that made a driver bite through his tongue. Paste Magazine premiered the band's Christmas original to.. more

Dec 17, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more

Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer,  the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM On Music

Photo credit: Sara Bill

“Very happy Field Report Day to you,” Chris Porterfield said with a smirk early into his welcome-home set Wednesday night at the Pabst Theater. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:45 AM Concert Reviews

Photo courtesy: @MayorOfMKE

Mayor Tom Barrett surprised the band Field Report during their performance at Radio Milwaukee's studios this afternoon with a proclamation timed to the band's album release show tonight at the Pabst Theater: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 is officially .. more

Oct 22, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Field Report have spent the last few months premiering scattered tracks from their sophomore album Marigolden on major music sites across the Internet, but now fans can finally hear the whole thing. This week Pitchfork debuted the record, and it's.. more

Oct 1, 2014 6:00 AM On Music

The pickup truck is the most loaded image in countrymusic history. Country singers adopted it decades ago as a symbol of Americanpride and rural gumption, but over time it instead became a symbol of the genre’sinsularity, one of the most overus.. more

Sep 8, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more

Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

The cover for the upcoming Field Report Marigolden is an image of a gorgeous rustic landscape, rendered digitally. That's also as good a description as any for the "Wings," the first song the group is sharing from the new album. It's the most synt.. more

Jul 14, 2014 3:58 PM On Music

In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more

Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more

Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM On Music

