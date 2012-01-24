Fielder
Report: Fielder to Detroit
Prince Fielder has made the surprising move of agreeing to terms with a team his dad played for - the Detroit Tigers.The deal is reportedly for 9 years and $214 million.The Tigers are a surprising suitor since they have Miguel Cabrera at first b.. more
Jan 24, 2012 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ryan Braun wins NL MVP!
Ryan Braun beat out Matt Kemp to win the NL MVP for 2011!I'm honestly a little shocked. Kemp had pretty much swept all the other awards and so it seemed like Braun was something of a long shot. But he won handily, receiving 388 points to Kemp's 3.. more
Nov 22, 2011 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Braun and Fielder win Silver Slugger Awards
LF Ryan Braun and 1B Prince Fielder won Silver Slugger Awards from the MLB tonight.The awards, presented by Louisville Slugger, are awarded to the top hitters at each position in each league.It is the second Slugger of Fielder's career. He won i.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Are the Brewers mean?
Well if you ask the St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers are brash, cocky, mean and generally disrespectful of all things baseball.But in the SI.com player poll that was released last week, Chris Carpenter and Albert Pujols were ranked the seventh an.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Fielder or Braun for MVP?
Tom Verducci of SI thinks so. He's got Prince and Braun as #1 and #2 in his midseason ballot.Check out the whole thing here NL MVP1. Prince Fielder, Milwaukee2. Ryan Braun, Milwaukee3. Jose Reyes, New York4. Matt Kemp, Los Angeles5. Roy .. more
Jun 29, 2011 5:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers avoid arbitration with Fielder, Parra
Prince Fielder has become the highest-ever paid Brewer. He signed a one-year, $15.5 million dollar contract to avoid his final year of arbitration with the club.The previously highest-paid Brewer was Zach Greinke, at $13.5 million.Prince's contr.. more
Jan 18, 2011 5:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prince's streak ends
Flu-like symptoms took Prince Fielder out of today's lineup and left him back at the hotel as his streak of 327 consecutive starts - the most by any active player - comes to an end. more
Sep 13, 2010 11:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Vote Brewers!
Ryan Braun leads all NL outfielders, though only by a narrow margin, and looks to become the first Brewer to be elected to three consecutive All-Star Games. But Atlanta's Jason Heyward and Dodger Andre Ethier are close on his heels. Go here:h.. more
Jun 16, 2010 2:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Racing Sausage Carnage
Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more
Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Deadspin's take on the walkoff
Thank you Deadspin. Thank you. Baseball Pretends To Be Appalled By Prince Fielder's Home Run CelebrationPrince Fielder and his Brewers teammates, who celebrated Sunday's walk-off victory over the Giants with a little Jerome Robbins number, now .. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prince's walkoff and celebration
<a onblur="try {parent.deselectBloggerImageGracefully();} catch(e) {}" href="http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SqSK4i4javI/AAAAAAAAC_8/EQrUwzcDFzY/s1600-h/148209_APTOPIX_Giants_Brewers_Baseball.jpg"><img style="margin: 0pt 10px 10px 0pt; float.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Close Shaves
Liveblogging Sunday's Brewer game
Aug 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prince and Mota
In case you don't keep track of me over on Brew Crew Ball (though I don't know why you wouldn't) <a href="http://www.brewcrewball.com/2009/8/5/977983/what-you-missed-if-you-went-to">here's my post</a> on the post-game shenanigans as well as my lov.. more
Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Early August Jinx?
So the whole situation Tuesday night (Aug. 4) was weird enough all on it’s own.But what if I told you that it happened exactly a year to the day after the <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080805&content_id=3255585&vkey=ne.. more
Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
What you missed when the Brewers started sucking and you went to sleep last night
It's 2 am - please don't make me write this up twice! Check out some links to other coverage and quotes from Macha's post game here. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prince wins! I win! A great night!
If you didn't join the Ladies... liveblog tonight, you missed a good time - not the least of which is that I WON BIATCHES! Don't think I won't gloat about that for awhile! Congrats to Prince Fielder and thank you so much for the Untuckem! more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports