Fifa
Professional Soccer to Return to Miller Park
Newcastle United of the English Premier League and Atlas Football Club of the Mexican Liga MX will participate in a friendly match at Miller Park right here in Milwaukee on Tuesday July, 14th.This is the second time a professional soccer match has.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:16 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Women's World Cup
I started playing soccer at age four because my eight year old brother was playing and I didn’t want to be left out. I played in college and in a women’s league after graduation. I’d still be playing if a second torn MCL didn’t make me realize tha.. more
Jul 11, 2011 4:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Chili Lili’s Brings Milwaukee All Things Chili
Gastropubs, in the form of Hinterland and The Dubliner, have already made their mark in Milwaukee. Now a new movement is afoot with the opening of a “Chili Bar.” The place, aptly named Chili Lili’s, opened in the Third Ward shortly befor more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Local Music
Today’s schedule is among the most eclectic at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage, with a lineup that includes artists as seemingly disparate as The Danglers, a violin-fronted prog-rock trio, at 6 p.m.; Jayme Dawicki and... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee