Fight For 15

Why Are Small-Town Wisconsinites So Angry?
Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more
Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 20 Comments
Nursing Home Staffers Want a Raise
Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
People Power at the Milwaukee Democratic Debate
Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 5, so the Democratic debate was a kick-off of sorts for the campaigns for the April primary. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News
The Morning after the Milwaukee Democratic Debate
So was last night’s rumble in the tundra a game-changer, or was it just another bland debate that didn’t move the needle one way or another? Probably a mix of both. Coming off a rough week and a terrible night in New Hampshire, Hillary Clinton sho.. more
Feb 12, 2016 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Universities Step Up Aid for Nontraditional Students
It had been five years since David Krzyston voluntarily left the work force to care for his ailing parents. After they had passed, he decided to look for a job. But much had changed in the workplace, including a decrease in opportunities in... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Around MKE 1 Comments