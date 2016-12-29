RSS

The Fighter

lalalandihh.jpg.jpe

Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage14208.jpe

David O. Russell scored a critical hit with his 2010 boxing drama The Fighter , earning seven Academy Award nominations, including supporting acting wins for Christian Bale and Melissa Leo (who beat co-star and fellow nominee Amy more

Mar 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It fell short of a sweep but it’s a strong showing nonetheless for The Social Network. It won four awards at last night’s Golden Globes, three of them in major categories: Best Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. In addition, Tr.. more

Jan 17, 2011 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13411.jpe

Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage6288.jpe

Mozart's The MagicFlute is a fantastical product of the 18th-century Age of Enlightenment. The Magic ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES