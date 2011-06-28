Fighting
Book Club
Fox Lake/Waupun band Book Club follows up an EP with the kind of full-length project that should garner plenty of attention outside of Dodge County. Singer/guitarist Sam Sterk follows Billy Corgan's mold, with a hoarse yet tuneful way with ... more
Jun 28, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Animation Wars
Everyone knows Walt Disney. His chief rivals in animation, however, are better known nowadays to historians and aficionados than the general public. But mention Popeye and Betty Boop and eyes widen with recognition. The cartoons of brothers Max a.. more
Apr 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
MMA In The Cage
State Fair’s Main Stage usually welcomes family-friendly events—last night, fo Wicked ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee