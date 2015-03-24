RSS
Figurative Art
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 8
This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more
Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Under the Skin?
Think of flesh as skin that holds our working parts together. Now think of flesh as all manner of artful dermis: paper, glue, beads, metal, wood and computer printouts, to name a few. As conceived and assembled by four more
May 20, 2013 1:51 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Delightfully Tawdry ‘Another Part of the Forest’
The trials and tribulations of the Hubbard family occupy Another Part of the Forest, American Players Theatre’s fourth seasonal offering, which opened on a suitably steamy, damp Saturday night. Love and honor are in short supply in Lillian ... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!