Film Clips

thekingsman.jpg.jpe

Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more

Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Film Clips

americanassasin.jpg.jpe

In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

homeagain.jpg.jpe

Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more

Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Film Clips

filmclips0824.jpg.jpe

Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more

Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

thehitmansbodyguard.jpg.jpe

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

filmclips0810.jpg.jpe

Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more

Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Film Clips

filmclips0803.jpg.jpe

The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more

Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Film Clips

emojimovie.jpg.jpe

Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more

Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Film Clips

girlstripmovie.jpg.jpe

Following the raunchy, buddy-comedy groove of Bridesmaids and The Hangover, Girls Trip mines both bodily function jokes and explicit sexual acts for comedic gold.Ever the crazy pants auteur, director, producer and screenplay writer Luc Bess... more

Jul 18, 2017 1:55 PM Film Clips

wishupon.jpg.jpe

Clare (Joey King) is the recipient of a curious Chinese “wishing pot" in the form of a music box. Whimsically at first, she makes wishes with horrific, if sometimes seemingly advantageous, results. Wish Upon is a horror movie scary for i... more

Jul 11, 2017 3:06 PM Film Clips

spidermancivilwarshield.jpg.jpe

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Film Clips

thehouse.jpg.jpe

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

transformers.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Film Clips

filmclips-06152017.jpg.jpe

A quick review of some of the new movies to be released this week. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:35 PM Film Clips

katemara.jpg.jpe

In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Film Clips

wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more

May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Film Clips

baywatccast.jpg.jpe

Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more

May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Film Clips

alien-covenant.jpg.jpe

Alien: Covenant (Rated: R) Ridley Scott’s pacesetting Alien (1979) had Sigourney Weaver and a monster the likes of which had never been seen. His sequel to the Prometheus prequel, Alien: Covenant,Film Clips more

May 16, 2017 3:19 PM Film Clips

kingarthur.jpg.jpe

Loosely based on Arthurian legends, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur. Director Guy Ritchie takes liberties with the story while giving the film ye old comic-book twist. more

May 9, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

gaurdiansofthegalaxy2.jpg.jpe

Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 has something of a “been there, done that" quality to it; still, we like most of these characters—relentless verbal sparring aside. more

May 2, 2017 2:47 PM , Film Clips

