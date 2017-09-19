Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 21, 2017
Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more
Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 14, 2017
In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips 1 Comments
Film Clips: Sept. 7, 2017
Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more
Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 24, 2017
Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more
Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 17, 2017
In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 10, 2017
Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more
Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 3, 2017
The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more
Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 27, 2017
Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 20, 2017
Following the raunchy, buddy-comedy groove of Bridesmaids and The Hangover, Girls Trip mines both bodily function jokes and explicit sexual acts for comedic gold.Ever the crazy pants auteur, director, producer and screenplay writer Luc Bess... more
Jul 18, 2017 1:55 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 13, 2017
Clare (Joey King) is the recipient of a curious Chinese “wishing pot" in the form of a music box. Whimsically at first, she makes wishes with horrific, if sometimes seemingly advantageous, results. Wish Upon is a horror movie scary for i... more
Jul 11, 2017 3:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Film Clips: July 6, 2017
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: June 22, 2017
Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: June 15, 2017
A quick review of some of the new movies to be released this week. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: June 8, 2017
In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: June 1, 2017
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more
May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 25, 2017
Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more
May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 18, 2017
Alien: Covenant (Rated: R) Ridley Scott’s pacesetting Alien (1979) had Sigourney Weaver and a monster the likes of which had never been seen. His sequel to the Prometheus prequel, Alien: Covenant,Film Clips more
May 16, 2017 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: May 11, 2017
Loosely based on Arthurian legends, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur. Director Guy Ritchie takes liberties with the story while giving the film ye old comic-book twist. more
May 9, 2017 2:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 4, 17
Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 has something of a “been there, done that" quality to it; still, we like most of these characters—relentless verbal sparring aside. more
May 2, 2017 2:47 PM Lisa Miller, David Luhrssen Film Clips