These days there are more filmmakers and videographers than ever covering the city. Every week seems to bring a new documentary or short film about Milwaukee, its institutions or its artists and residents to YouTube, and many of them are quite goo.. more

The last few years have been busy at UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film, Video, Animation & New Genres, still better known simply—and for good reason—as the film department. During the chairmanship of Rob Yeo, the more

Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well kn... more

