Film Festival
Boris and Doris On the Town
Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year's film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and...
Oct 17, 2012
LGBT Film Festival Presents ‘Keep the Lights On’
I think I didn't love him enough," says Erik, a 30-year-old filmmaker, near the start of Keep the Lights On, Ira Sachs' searching, autobiographical film. Erik (Thure Lindhardt) is referring to his first and so far only attempt at a commi...
Oct 17, 2012
WMSE Backyard BBQ
Though it's only been part of WMSE's busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly...
Sep 11, 2012
Issue of the Week: The Next Event for the City of Milwaukee
In 2003, the Shepherd Express decided that a world-class city like Milwaukee needed a world-class international film festival. With that in mind, it set up a nonprofit charitable corporation, Milwaukee's Future Foundation, to create and run...
Jun 20, 2012
Milwaukee Festival Showcases Italian Cinema
In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business...
May 1, 2012
Othello Staged Reading
A free reading of Shakespeare by professional actors (a few of them union professionals) is going to attract a large audience. When my wife and I arrived at the Live Artists Have To Eat Studio, we weren't surprised. It was packed. Lying somewhere ..
May 3, 2009
The face of Mike Jacobs on the Cieling
When the lights dimmed to black, there was the standard "turn off you cell phones" announcement over the sound system. What happened next was a bit of a surprise. A video projection blared across the ceiling of the auditorium. As I recall there wa..
Nov 16, 2008
Yelle
Her nylon-and-neon fashion sense suggests a return to '80s bubblegum pop songs about candy, but French singer Yelle has far too much attitude to sing about anything that saccharine. Instead she sasses,Today in Milwaukee
Oct 22, 2008
Creating Acceptance Through Film
Thegrowing acceptance of the lifestyles depicted in the LGBT Film/VideoFestival has led The Advocate ,Cover Story
Sep 3, 2008
Shepherd Express to Distribute 2008 Wisconsin State Fair Guides
Thiscomprehensive guide book will be published and inserted in the July17th and July 24t Thiscomprehensive guide book will be published and inserted in the July17th and July 24t
May 4, 2008
Multiple Inaccuracies in Milwaukee Magazine Story
Related Links: Milwaukee M Shepherd
May 1, 2008
Milwaukee Underground Film Festival
UWM students kick off their four-day, multi-venue Milwaukee Underground Film Festival ton Merle's Door: Lessons from a Freethinking Dog
May 1, 2008
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford This ambitious, richly rendered look at an American legend and his demise is an overly mutated mixture of voice-over narration, striking imagery and fascinating performance. Bas..
Mar 18, 2008
Super High Me
Think Morgan Spurlock's popular Super Size Me, only this time, marajuana instead of McDonald's.Premiering at Austin's vital SXSW Film Festival this week is Super High Me, part concert film and part investigative documentary. Featuring comedian Do..
Mar 11, 2008
Opening the Tribeca Film Festival this year is...
...Baby Mama. Okay, initially I was very excited for this new film, being that it is the big screen debut as a leading lady for Tina Fey, the phenomenal talent behind NBC's little seen comedy gem 30 Rock, but then I saw the preview. Now it is ha..
Mar 7, 2008
Day 6 - Berlin Intl. Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival - Day 62/12/08One of my favorite moments here happened at the beginning of Day 6. Everyday you must arrive in the morning to secure your tickets for the following day's screenings, or you risk not being able to..
Feb 13, 2008
Day 5 - Berlin Intl. Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival - Day 5 2/11/2008 In a banner day for the festival, featuring premieres of new work from several well known international filmmakers, the best film I saw was one that premiered elsewhere, Cannes in '07. German ..
Feb 12, 2008
Day 4 - Berlin Intl. Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival - Day 4 2/10/2008 Oddly, one of the biggest buzz films of the festival and its biggest seller so far at the European Film Market is not even screening here. "Che," directed by Steven Soderbergh and featuring ..
Feb 11, 2008
Day 3 - Berlin Intl. Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival - Day 32/9/08I can`t believe it has been only 3 days. I have already seen more solid fiction films then I saw at all of Sundance.So far the consensus is that the Competition titles have disappointed, while, at..
Feb 10, 2008
Tea Leaf Green
More melodically inclined than their jam-rock counterparts, Tea Leaf Green have steadily Fantasia
Feb 10, 2008