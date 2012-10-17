RSS

Film Festival

Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year’s film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Around MKE

film_keepthelightson.jpg.jpe

I think I didn’t love him enough,” says Erik, a 30-year-old filmmaker, near the start of Keep the Lights On, Ira Sachs’ searching, autobiographical film. Erik (Thure Lindhardt) is referring to his first and so far only attempt at a commi... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Film Reviews

Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

In 2003, the Shepherd Express decided that a world-class city like Milwaukee needed a world-class international film festival. With that in mind, it set up a nonprofit charitable corporation, Milwaukee's Future Foundation, to create and run... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

blogimage18533.jpe

In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

A free reading of Shakespeare by professional actors (a few of them union professionals) is going to attract a large audience. When my wife and I arrived at the Live Artists Have To Eat Studio, we weren’t surprised. It was packed. Lying somewhere .. more

May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

When the lights dimmed to black, there was the standard “turn off you cell phones” announcement over the sound system. What happened next was a bit of a surprise. A video projection blared across the ceiling of the auditorium. As I recall there wa.. more

Nov 16, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage4193.jpe

Her nylon-and-neon fashion sense suggests a return to ’80s bubblegum pop songs about candy, but French singer Yelle has far too much attitude to sing about anything that saccharine. Instead she sasses,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3522.jpe

Thegrowing acceptance of the lifestyles depicted in the LGBT Film/VideoFestival has led The Advocate ,Cover Story more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

gI_WiStatecolor.JPG.jpg.jpe

Thiscomprehensive guide book will be published and inserted in the July17th and July 24t Thiscomprehensive guide book will be published and inserted in the July17th and July 24t ,About more

May 4, 2008 12:00 AM z Archive

blogimage1962.jpe

  Related Links: Milwaukee M Shepherd ,Letters more

May 1, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage1965.jpe

UWM students kick off their four-day, multi-venue Milwaukee Underground Film Festival ton Merle’s Door: Lessons from a Freethinking Dog ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage803.jpe

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford   This ambitious, richly rendered look at an American legend and his demise is an overly mutated mixture of voice-over narration, striking imagery and fascinating performance. Bas.. more

Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage716.jpe

Think Morgan Spurlock's popular Super Size Me, only this time, marajuana instead of McDonald's.Premiering at Austin's vital SXSW Film Festival this week is Super High Me, part concert film and part investigative documentary. Featuring comedian Do.. more

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Film Reviews

...Baby Mama. Okay, initially I was very excited for this new film, being that it is the big screen debut as a leading lady for Tina Fey, the phenomenal talent behind NBC's little seen comedy gem 30 Rock, but then I saw the preview. Now it is ha.. more

Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Berlin International Film Festival - Day 62/12/08One of my favorite moments here happened at the beginning of Day 6. Everyday you must arrive in the morning to secure your tickets for the following day's screenings, or you risk not being able to.. more

Feb 13, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Berlin International Film Festival - Day 5 2/11/2008 In a banner day for the festival, featuring premieres of new work from several well known international filmmakers, the best film I saw was one that premiered elsewhere, Cannes in '07. German .. more

Feb 12, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Berlin International Film Festival - Day 4 2/10/2008 Oddly, one of the biggest buzz films of the festival and its biggest seller so far at the European Film Market is not even screening here. "Che," directed by Steven Soderbergh and featuring .. more

Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Berlin International Film Festival - Day 32/9/08I can`t believe it has been only 3 days. I have already seen more solid fiction films then I saw at all of Sundance.So far the consensus is that the Competition titles have disappointed, while, at.. more

Feb 10, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage803.jpe

More melodically inclined than their jam-rock counterparts, Tea Leaf Green have steadily Fantasia ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES