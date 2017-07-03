RSS

Film History

The award-winning indie psycho-drama Wichita, the ’70s cop movie Brannigan and the 1970 production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters have been released on DVD or Blu-ray. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:55 AM Home Movies

In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

Morethan a century after his death Jules Verne remains one of the world’s mostfamous authors, recognized even by people who have never read a single wordfrom his stories. The reason, as Brian Taves explains in Hollywood PresentsJules Verne: Th.. more

May 25, 2015 6:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Asthe authors concede on page 1 of Hitchcock Lost & Found: The ForgottenFilms , there has been a lot of hype over the “rediscovery” of missing piecesfrom Alfred Hitchcock’s filmography. Alain Kerzoncuf and Charles Barr complainof “excessive.. more

Apr 16, 2015 4:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

Kentucky Press

The question most asked about my latest book, War on the Silver Screen : is that really a war movie? I included Casablanca as a war movie though few shots are fired and battle scenes are entirely absent, and The Manchurian Candidate , which mostly.. more

Feb 11, 2015 5:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jeff Meene has found a new angle on one of the most remarkable filmmakers of his era. In Francis Ford Coppola (published by University of Illinois Press), Meene identifies Coppola as an especially prominent manifestation of the post-industrial, ne.. more

Jan 28, 2015 7:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee authors Glen Jeansonne and David Luhrssen’s War on the Silver Screen: Shaping America’s Perception of History is an objective, sometimes coolly detached chronicle of many of the war films that have played a part in cinematic histo... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:59 PM Books

 OrsonWelles was 11 when he enrolled in the Todd Seminary for Boys, a progressiveprep school in Woodstock, Illinois. The influence of its alternative pedagogy,which encouraged creative thinking based on the maxim that doing is t.. more

Aug 30, 2013 1:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

Dec 21, 2012 5:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

 DavidThomson is among the preeminent film critics of our time. The Britishexpatriate, living in San Francisco, has written several big doorstopper bookson movie history. His latest, The Big Screen: The Story of the Movies (Farrar,.. more

Dec 11, 2012 2:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

Even before the indie-dance boom of a half-decade ago, The Faint were playing glamorous, danceable synth-rock, marked by retro New Order arrangements and big, catchy choruses—their libidinous signature single, “Worked Up So Sexual,” stil more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Illinois band Dr. Manhattan delivers the healthy dose of indie quirk and post-teenage angst you’d expect from a band whose name is lifted from a character in Alan Moore’s “Watchmen” comics. As students at Wauconda High School, more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Blue Rodeo, something of an institution in their Canadian homeland, has released 12 studio albums since 1987. The Things We Left Behind, an ambitious double CD, blends country, folk and pop while taking a serious glance back toward the stu... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

For seven years, from 1995 to 2002, Wisconsin Public Radio’s popular “Hotel Milwaukee” variety show spotlighted Milwaukee comedians, playwrights and musicians. It was taped live at hotels across the city and eventually at the Eisner Amer more

Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If this sounds like a made-for-TV movie plot trickedout with some fancy metaphors, no won Moon Over the Brewery ,Theater more

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Joe andMary Hutterer opened the Valley Inn in the 1950s and it is the only business ofits kind that remains in the neighborhood.Jim, the oldest of their five children, took over the business in 1996. Until afew years ago, the menu consisted... more

Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Ask a film critic to locate the golden age of cinema and you’ll likely hear one of two answers: the late ‘30s era of The Wizard of Oz and Gone With the Wind, or the late ‘60s-early ‘70s period bracketed by Bonnie andClyde and Star Wars. Scree.. more

Jul 17, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Unlike those academic film scholars who try to confine movies within the narrow coffins of dubious theory or ideology, Tino Balio just wants to know how things work. He is concerned with the nuts and bolts of cinema as an industry. Balio’s two vo.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

When they were introduced in the 1890s, motion pictures were a marvel in an age of marvels. Cities were being lit by electricity and crowned by skyscrapers, telephones carried distant voices and pictures began to move in a jerky semblance of rea.. more

Feb 5, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

When most film buffs hear the name Sturges, Preston pops to mind. But while director Preston Sturges masterminded such sophisticated and hilarious comedies from Golden Age Hollywood as Sullivan's Travels and The Miracle at Morgan Creek, it was th.. more

Dec 21, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

