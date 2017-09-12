RSS

Film Noir

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more

Sep 12, 2017

A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Apr 11, 2017

By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more

Dec 27, 2016

In Remember, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor with dementia, Zev (Christopher Plummer) is sent on a mission by his non-ambulatory friend, Max (Martin Landau). The plan is for Zev to kill an equally aged Auschwitz guard who had evaded justic... more

May 17, 2016

Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more

Mar 17, 2015

 Wefirst see the killer in The Hitch-Hiker as a shadow across the asphalt. And whenhe first kills, an open car door obscures the murder: we hear a woman’s screamfollowed by a gunshot, and see a purse fall from the car seat to the gr.. more

Oct 10, 2013

Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more

Feb 27, 2013

 Noirwas just a word in a French phrase book before a French critic in the late1940s coined film noir to describe the nascent Hollywood genre of dark, twistycrime films. The Piranha Records Serie Noir is a series of recordings w.. more

Feb 15, 2013

 “PeterGunn” must have been the coolest thing on prime time during its 1958-1961 run.The newly released “Peter Gunn: The Complete Series” crams it all onto 12 DVDs.The level of writing varied from episode to episode but the overal.. more

Oct 4, 2012

With her pretty, soulful vocals, introspective lyrics and heartfelt songs, Amy Rohan has been a favorite in local coffeehouses and clubs around the city for nearly a decade, playing on her own and with other bands. Tonight, the singer-songw... more

Jan 25, 2010

Like so many of the Republicans they try to emulate,the conservative Democrats claim to w © 2009Creators.com.

Dec 1, 2009

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 12, 2009

The first thing you see in Just Another Love Story is the protagonist, Jonas, dead. “Here I lie, but I feel nothing,” he says, back against the rain swept streets, waiting to see what lies on the other side of life. It’s a tip of the hat to a gre.. more

Apr 25, 2009

If you smoke dope too often and for too long, you'll wind up acting like one- Smiley Face

Aug 27, 2008

Raymond Burr was in excruciating pain as he filmed the final “Perry Mason” episodes in 1993. Almost no one on the set knew he was dying of cancer. Biographer Michael Seth Starr is not surprised. According to Hiding in Plain Sight: The Secret Life.. more

Jun 8, 2008

Daisy Kenyon starts on a cheery note as Dana Andrews exchanges breezy words with the cabbie while handing over his fare. But moments later, once he steps into the dimly lit vestibule and up a stairway of oddly angled shadows, Daisy Kenyon turns d.. more

Mar 24, 2008

Local stand-up comedian Scott Henry performs two shows tonight at the Comedy Caf'

Mar 7, 2008

The popular Elton John and Tim Rice soundtrack, which includes hits like "Can You F The Lion King

Feb 12, 2008

