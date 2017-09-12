Film Noir
Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more
Sep 12, 2017 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Enigma of Alfred Hitchcock
By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
In Remember, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor with dementia, Zev (Christopher Plummer) is sent on a mission by his non-ambulatory friend, Max (Martin Landau). The plan is for Zev to kill an equally aged Auschwitz guard who had evaded justic... more
May 17, 2016 2:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘Run All Night’: Top-notch Noir Crime Drama
Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:01 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Hitch-Hiker
Wefirst see the killer in The Hitch-Hiker as a shadow across the asphalt. And whenhe first kills, an open car door obscures the murder: we hear a woman’s screamfollowed by a gunshot, and see a purse fall from the car seat to the gr.. more
Oct 10, 2013 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Good Movie Remakes?
Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more
Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Latin Noir
Noirwas just a word in a French phrase book before a French critic in the late1940s coined film noir to describe the nascent Hollywood genre of dark, twistycrime films. The Piranha Records Serie Noir is a series of recordings w.. more
Feb 15, 2013 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Peter Gunn
“PeterGunn” must have been the coolest thing on prime time during its 1958-1961 run.The newly released “Peter Gunn: The Complete Series” crams it all onto 12 DVDs.The level of writing varied from episode to episode but the overal.. more
Oct 4, 2012 1:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Amy Rohan
With her pretty, soulful vocals, introspective lyrics and heartfelt songs, Amy Rohan has been a favorite in local coffeehouses and clubs around the city for nearly a decade, playing on her own and with other bands. Tonight, the singer-songw... more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Not Just Another Crime Thriller
The first thing you see in Just Another Love Story is the protagonist, Jonas, dead. “Here I lie, but I feel nothing,” he says, back against the rain swept streets, waiting to see what lies on the other side of life. It’s a tip of the hat to a gre.. more
Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Raymond Burr's Secret Life
Raymond Burr was in excruciating pain as he filmed the final “Perry Mason” episodes in 1993. Almost no one on the set knew he was dying of cancer. Biographer Michael Seth Starr is not surprised. According to Hiding in Plain Sight: The Secret Life.. more
Jun 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dark Ladies of Classic Film
Daisy Kenyon starts on a cheery note as Dana Andrews exchanges breezy words with the cabbie while handing over his fare. But moments later, once he steps into the dimly lit vestibule and up a stairway of oddly angled shadows, Daisy Kenyon turns d.. more
Mar 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
