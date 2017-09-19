RSS

Film Reviews

film_mother.jpg.jpe

While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews

film_it.jpg.jpe

Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM Film Reviews

menashe.jpg.jpe

Menashe is a moving and astutely observed film set amidst Brooklyn’s Hasidic community. more

Sep 6, 2017 9:29 AM Film Reviews

wherethegreatspiritslive.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt stars as a possible serial killer in Melonie Gartner’s new film, Where the Great Spirits Live. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:39 PM Film Reviews

msffroar.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more

Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM Film Reviews

anincovenientsequel.jpg.jpe

The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

detroit.jpg.jpe

Kathryn Bigelow directs a sweaty immersion into the fear and chaos of 1960s racial violence in her new film Detroit. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Film Reviews

13minutes.jpg.jpe

The new film by German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, 13 Minutes, is a brilliant depiction of a failed real-life plot to kill Hitler. more

Jul 28, 2017 2:51 PM Film Reviews

ghoststory.jpg.jpe

After directing a charming, special-effects driven children’s movie, Pete’s Dragon, Milwaukee-born David Lowery decided to purge his system by going bare bones. A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck—an oddly moving meditation on time, frustr... more

Jul 25, 2017 1:42 PM Film Reviews

film_dunkirk.jpg.jpe

Dunkirk is a World War II movie unlike any other. British writer-director Christopher Nolan turns away from the form and content that had preoccupied him in recent years, and embraces an inspiring episode from his nation’s history, skillful... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:58 PM Film Reviews

planetoftheapes.jpg.jpe

The plot of War for the Planet of the Apes is wobbly and succumbs to melodrama but the special effects and acting are good. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

film_thebeguiled.jpg.jpe

Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM Film Reviews

film_itcomesatnight.jpg.jpe

Ebbing and flowing between unease and high anxiety, the emotional strain of It Comes at Night never ceases. Suspense and suspicion are palpable in the face of an implacable specter: the microbes of a sickness without a cure. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:33 PM Film Reviews

film_cars3.jpg.jpe

The latest feature from Pixar Studio, Cars 3, concerns the arrogant brashness of youth when it despises the experience of age, and the ability—even the necessity—of elders to adapt to changing times. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM Film Reviews

film_mycousinrachel.jpg.jpe

Review of My Cousin Rachel, a new film based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:53 PM Film Reviews

film_wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

A review of Wonder Woman, the first superhero blockbuster directed by a woman—Patty Jenkins. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:18 PM Film Reviews

pariscanwait.jpg.jpe

Review of Eleanor Coppola’s feature film debut, the comedy Paris Can Wait. more

May 30, 2017 2:55 PM Film Reviews

film_wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more

May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Film Reviews

snatched.jpg.jpe

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the hilarious mother-daughter comedy Snatched. more

May 16, 2017 1:44 PM Film Reviews

film_thedinner.jpg.jpe

Great films can be made around people talking over a meal, but The Dinner is not an especially scintillating conversation. more

May 9, 2017 2:15 PM Film Reviews

