Film Reviews
Jennifer Lawrence Excellent Amidst the Overkill of 'mother!'
While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'It's' a Nasty Clown in Stephen King's Horror Story
Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Menashe' a Deeply Lived Story Among Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jews
Menashe is a moving and astutely observed film set amidst Brooklyn’s Hasidic community. more
Sep 6, 2017 9:29 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mark Borchardt Stars in Melonie Gartner's New Film
Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt stars as a possible serial killer in Melonie Gartner’s new film, Where the Great Spirits Live. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:39 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee's Long-Running Short Film Festival Moves to Fox Bay
The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more
Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Inconvenient' Climate for Al Gore's Sequel
The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
'Detroit' on Fire in Kathryn Bigelow's Historic Drama
Kathryn Bigelow directs a sweaty immersion into the fear and chaos of 1960s racial violence in her new film Detroit. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'13 Minutes' Brilliantly Restages the Plot to Kill Hitler
The new film by German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, 13 Minutes, is a brilliant depiction of a failed real-life plot to kill Hitler. more
Jul 28, 2017 2:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Most Unusual 'Ghost Story'
After directing a charming, special-effects driven children’s movie, Pete’s Dragon, Milwaukee-born David Lowery decided to purge his system by going bare bones. A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck—an oddly moving meditation on time, frustr... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:42 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Dunkirk' a War Film Like No Other
Dunkirk is a World War II movie unlike any other. British writer-director Christopher Nolan turns away from the form and content that had preoccupied him in recent years, and embraces an inspiring episode from his nation’s history, skillful... more
Jul 18, 2017 2:58 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Who Will Win the 'War for the Planet of the Apes'?
The plot of War for the Planet of the Apes is wobbly and succumbs to melodrama but the special effects and acting are good. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Sofia Coppola's Captivating Remake of Civil War Drama 'The Beguiled'
Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'It Comes at Night' a Spellbinding Tale of Family and Survival
Ebbing and flowing between unease and high anxiety, the emotional strain of It Comes at Night never ceases. Suspense and suspicion are palpable in the face of an implacable specter: the microbes of a sickness without a cure. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Cars 3' in the Running for First Place in Summer Blockbusters
The latest feature from Pixar Studio, Cars 3, concerns the arrogant brashness of youth when it despises the experience of age, and the ability—even the necessity—of elders to adapt to changing times. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Wondering About Rachel Weisz as 'My Cousin Rachel'
Review of My Cousin Rachel, a new film based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Wonder Woman's Strength in Battle and Box Office
A review of Wonder Woman, the first superhero blockbuster directed by a woman—Patty Jenkins. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:18 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
On the Road to Paris in Eleanor Coppola's Comedy
Review of Eleanor Coppola’s feature film debut, the comedy Paris Can Wait. more
May 30, 2017 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
What's Coming to the Multiplex This Summer?
An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more
May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Daniel Barnes Film Reviews
Mother and Daughter are 'Snatched' in LOL Comedy
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the hilarious mother-daughter comedy Snatched. more
May 16, 2017 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'The Dinner' Falls Short of Five Stars
Great films can be made around people talking over a meal, but The Dinner is not an especially scintillating conversation. more
May 9, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews