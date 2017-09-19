RSS

Film

Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more

Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Film Clips

While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM Home Movies

In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM Film Reviews

Menashe is a moving and astutely observed film set amidst Brooklyn’s Hasidic community. more

Sep 6, 2017 9:29 AM Film Reviews

Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more

Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Film Clips

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: “Riverdale: The Complete First Season," which promises David Lynch and delivers “Peyton Place" in its depiction of the shadows and scandals of small-town life with characters taken from Archie ... more

Sep 5, 2017 1:50 PM Home Movies

Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt stars as a possible serial killer in Melonie Gartner’s new film, Where the Great Spirits Live. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:39 PM Film Reviews

The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more

Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM Film Reviews

Barton Fink Mosquitos and blank white pages torment the writer Barton Fink. He was a rising, socially conscious playwright, the hottest toast on Broadway, but in a Faustian bargain, he’s under,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 29, 2017 2:18 PM Home Movies

Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more

Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

Whale Rider Film takes us to places we could never see and into lives we would never encounter. Niki Caro’s wondrous 2002 film Whale Rider does all that and more. Set in New Zealand amid the na,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 22, 2017 2:39 PM Home Movies

The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include the Italian sex comedy-drama La Seduzione, a Hannah Arendt documentary, the lost German classic Variete and Emmy-winning performances by Harvey Korman on “The Carol Burnett Show." more

Aug 15, 2017 2:42 PM Home Movies

Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more

Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Film Clips

Recent Blu-ray releases include director John Hughes’ Prizzi’s Honor, the documentary Obit., the Estonian war movie 1944 and the Eagles of Death Metal concert documentary I Love You All the Time: Live at the Olympia in Paris more

Aug 8, 2017 2:14 PM Home Movies

Kathryn Bigelow directs a sweaty immersion into the fear and chaos of 1960s racial violence in her new film Detroit. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Film Reviews

